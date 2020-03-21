Practicing social distancing when the sun is shining

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The beautiful weather has drawn people outside to shake off some cabin fever. Public health officials have been supportive of people getting outside for their health, as long as they practice social distancing.

People are trying to keep their distance—small social groups dotted the Portland Waterfront Friday afternoon—but many said sometimes it can be tough.

Portland State University student Diana Safarov was outside enjoying the sunshine while strolling to the grocery store with friends. She said she’s keeping her distance from anyone outside her close social circle.

“I’m just going to shop like I usually shop, but then I’m just going to hole myself into my room for a bit,” said Safarov. “I’m probably not going to be making any new friends any time soon. I’m also going to stay away from my family because I know they are immunocompromised.”

Several scenic spots in the metro area were very busy, but it was still evident that folks were trying to stick within their own groups. PSU student Rishitosh Sawant said he and his roommate were also trying to steer clear of strangers.

“Me and my roommates, we are like, close, but we are not going out much, that’s for sure,” said Sawant.

Health officials have been asking people to voluntarily follow the rules, including canceling travel for spring break.

“I planned to go to New York and visit my friends,” said Sawant. “I had to cancel those plans.”

“We don’t want to take any kind of risk right now,” said Aditya Vyawahare, another student.

“We were going to try to travel and go out and hike somewhere, but yeah, that got canceled,” said Safarov.

Rather than letting the virus scare her away from some fun, Safarov has planned a staycation instead.

“I got things planned out too,” said Safarov. “I got shows I’m hoping to binge. I have got workout routines that I’m going to try working on.”

Those KOIN 6 News spoke to felt that if coronavirus cases continue to rise in Oregon, the health officials could take further action and issue a much more strict “shelter-in-place” order.

“We are kind of behind Italy right now, and I feel like if they got quarantined, it’s only in time, then we would too,” said Safarov. “So, soak in as much sun as you possibly can.”

Multnomah County public health officials have said today that people should not be gathering in crowded parks, so keep that in mind if you are heading out this weekend. Find another location if the park you plan on going to is full when you arrive.