Preparing for ‘The Big One’ in the time of the coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus related closures may actually be giving people more time to prepare for another disaster — an earthquake disaster.

Sales of all sorts of survival supplies are rising. Some supplies are is for the virus we didn’t expect while other supplies is for the big earthquake the Pacific Northwest has been expecting for some time. The reason behind it could stem from the vulnerable feeling people have with the sight of empty store shelves and the fear of not having what you want when you want it.

CascadiaQuakeKits.com has everything a person should need for two weeks on their own in the wake of the mega-earthquake that experts say is almost inevitable in the future.

“I think experiencing this coronavirus pandemic has brought preparedness to the top of mind for a lot of people,” said Marilyn Bishop of Cascadia Quake Kits.

When the coronavirus hit, The Centers for Disease Control told Americans to have two weeks of supplies stockpiled. This is the same advice it gives to people when thinking about the aftermath of the big Cascadia quake. Marilyn Bishop said she’s seen an uptick in interest for the earthquake kits as more people have elevated their preparation regimens in response to COVID-19 preparation.

“After a Cascadia earthquake, unfortunately the stores will not be available,” she said. “There will be no supply chain or more food coming in — everything we have on hand in our homes will be probably what we have for at least a couple weeks until relief gets here.”

The Cascadia Relief Kits are for sale online. As many people are learning now — preparing for the unexpected can make a big difference in the aftermath of a crisis.