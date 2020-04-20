Presumed cases may be added to official COVID-19 death toll

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Senior advisers with the Oregon Health Authority have discussed adding “presumed” COVID-19 cases to the state’s death toll.

To date, the state has only logged deceased Oregonians who tested positive for the virus.

Testing shortages have substantially limited the amount of non-hospitalized patients who can be tested. Thus, the death toll has not reflected the number of victims who died from COVID-19 but never recorded a positive test.

By adding presumed cases, the death toll will inflate, but by how much is unknown. New York City made the move to include presumptive cases last week, and as a result, the number of people killed by the virus jumped to more than 10,000. Additionally, the change increased the overall United States death count by 17% to more than 26,000.

OHA is expected to make a formal announcement on the change this week.

