Protesters against Brown’s COVID mandates rally outside Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the special session started earlier Wednesday morning, a group of people rallied outside the Salem Capitol building — many of them to protest Governor Kate Brown’s COVID-19 mandates.
Those who rallied outside the building say they do not like the policies the governor has implemented amid the pandemic. Folks could be seen holding signs saying “Let kids play” or that they are opposed to the mask mandate that began the same day.
Organizers of the Recall Kate Brown petition spoke to the crowd. Chief petitioner Bill Currier says Brown’s orders have wrecked businesses and jobs in Oregon — and that people are fed up.
“I think they feel it’s gone too far and like any rally, they stress they want to have a voice in their own governance, as required by the constitution,” Currier said. “It’s ruining our economy and it’s completely unnecessary.”
Currier says no one is arguing that COVID-19 isn’t real, but that lawmakers should be more balanced in their approach.
He says many of their policies are causing unintended consequences. He believes the governor should give guidance and people should be allowed to self-police their movement instead of the governor issuing mandates.
At the special session, lawmakers plan to tackle COVID-19 procedures, rent control, and filling the $2 billion budget hole — nas well as addressing police reform.
