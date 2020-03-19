Providence now able to do large scale COVID-19 testing

Lab can currently do up to 600 patient tests per day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Providence Laboratory Services in Portland will begin processing up to 600 patient tests a day for the coronavirus.

Officials said late Wednesday afternoon they will process the tests collected in their 8 Providence hospitals in Oregon and will run 7 days a week. They said they will be able to process 500 to 600 tests each day.

They’ve developed 3 different tests to provide backup in case they have trouble getting supplies, officials said. They expect to be able to release results within 24 hours of receiving the sample in their lab, but that time might decrease as their capacity ramps up.

Since Tuesday Providence officials said they’ve recieved 300 tests. They currently have enough supplies to process up to 3000 samples.

