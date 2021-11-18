Providence Park holds kids vax clinic, no registration needed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Providence Park is holding a walk-in vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Portland Timbers and Thorns FC partnered with Providence Health & Services for the event. No registration is required, organizers said.

Families attending the clinic can enter through Gate F, at the corner of Southwest 20th Avenue and Morrison Street.

Providence Health said the child-sized Pfizer vaccines will come with smaller needles and are specifically designed for this age group.

To find other vaccine clinics in Oregon, visit the state locator website here. For sites in Washington, visit Vaccinate WA.