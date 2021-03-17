Providence Park to host fans at 25% capacity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Providence Park is getting ready to welcome back fans.

Fans will be allowed in the stadium at 25% capacity. The stadium can hold 25,218 people.

Thorns FC host KC NWSL in their first match of the NWSL Challenge Cup on April 9. On April 13, The Timbers play C.D. Marathón in a Round of 16 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League match.

Governor Brown updated the capacity limits for outdoor recreation and fitness and entertainment on Wednesday. The capacity will depend on the county’s risk level.