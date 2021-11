PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers and Thorns FC have partnered with Providence Health & Services to provide COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 Thursday.

The event will be at Providence Park on November 18 and run from 4 to 8 p.m. while supply lasts.

No registration is needed. Those getting a vaccine should enter through Gate F at 20th and Morrison Street.

Additional clinics can be found in Oregon at getvaccinated.oregon.gov and in Washington at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.