Providence researchers apply for COVID-19 vaccine trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Researchers at Providence Health and Services have applied for approval from the Federal Drug Administration to conduct a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Over at Providence’s Robert W. Franz Cancer Center, the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute says it is using its cancer vaccine and immunotherapy experience to attack COVID-19 with the development of a vaccine against the specific virus that causes COVID-19.

Providence said the team has applied for the first clinical trial of a vaccine that will be manufactured in the Human Application Lab at the research institute. The trial will be open to adults who have not been infected with SARS-CoV2 and are in good health with no underlying immune system complications.

In-person clinical trial vaccinations could begin in 60 days if the FDA approves their application. Providence says as long as researchers don’t encounter any unexpected hurdles, they expect to hear from the FDA within 30 days.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do