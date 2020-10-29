Providence researchers approved to begin COVID vaccine trial

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID 19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. The British government on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 says it may take part in a study that tries to deliberately infect volunteers who have been given an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus in an effort to more quickly determine if the vaccine works. The approach, called a challenge study, is risky but proponents think it may produce results faster than typical studies, which wait to see if volunteers who have been given an experimental treatment or a dummy version get sick. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Researchers at Providence have been approved to begin a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Providence Cancer Institute researchers received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin a first-in-human clinical trial of a vaccine for the coronavirus that has decimated the world. Providence says the vaccine is unique because it incorporates immunotherapy that has been developed over the last three decades at the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute.

This will be one of 18 clinical COVID vaccine trials in the United State and one of 45 worldwide.

Providence researchers say older adults have been a focal point throughout development. Because older adults are at an increased risk of COVID complications, it is essential that the vaccine developed is effective for those over 50.

In the trial’s initial phase, researchers will test the vaccine in 36 people, half of the volunteers being aged between 18 and 50, while the other half of volunteers will be over the age of 50. The trial will be open to those who are in good health with no underlying health concerns of their immune systems.

“We designed our trial with older adults in mind. By drawing on our experience in immunotherapy, our aim is to develop a vaccine that boosts the immune response to COVID-19 in older people,” the trial’s principal investigator Doctor Rom Leidner said.

Those in the study will receive two vaccines about a month apart from each other and will then be monitored for another 60 days with periodic blood tests. Overall, the volunteers will be observed for about 18 months in order for researchers to fully assess any possible side effects.

According to Providence, the vaccine is “designed to mobilize the immune system on two fronts simultaneously – antibodies and T cells – both targeting the “spike” that the virus uses to attach to and infect a person’s healthy cells, causing the COVID-19 disease. When the antibodies bind to the “spike” protein of the virus, and the T cells recognize the “spike,” the immune system launches a two-pronged attack to destroy the virus.”

They say the trial will test whether the vaccine can activate the immune system as intended, in order to generate antibodies and T cells that can attack the virus.

The trial will be conducted at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland. More information will be available when the study is open for enrollment.