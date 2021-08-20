Providence restricts patient visitation amid COVID surge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amid a surge in hospitalized Oregonians due to the delta variant, Providence announced a change in their visitor policy.

Patients at Providence hospitals will not be allowed visitors unless they fall under certain categories. The new policy goes into effect on Monday.

Providence said they include:

Emergency Department – 1 visitor while in Emergency Department only

Pediatric Emergency Department – 2 visitors

Labor and Deliver – 2 visitors through approximately 2 hours postpartum

Mother/Baby unit – 1 visitor

Pediatric inpatient – 2 visitors

People with disabilities

OHSU made a similar move earlier this week.

845 people are hospitalized with COVID across the state as of Thursday, which was five fewer than Wednesday, and 224 patients in ICU beds, which was two more than Wednesday, the OHA said.