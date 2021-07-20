Local universities eye return to ‘vibrant, collegial’ setting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland State University officials are encouraging students and staff to be vaccinated before the start of the school year so everyone can return to a normal college life.

The school’s 75th anniversary of operations will be marked with staff providing students and faculty with vaccinations on campus if they still need one. PSU Director of Health Service Mark Bajorek said the shots will mainly be for international students who haven’t had easy access to the vaccine.

Bajorek told us the student body already has high vaccination rates and that he’s looking forward to hitting the ground running.

“We’re really trying to get the message out that we’d love campus to return to that vibrant, collegial atmosphere where you can share ideas,” he said. “It’s not so fun on Zoom anymore.”

The school will prioritize keeping vaccinated students in the same dorms as well as talking through any hesitancies unvaccinated students may have about getting a shot.

PSU said it has a team of nurses performing COVID-19 screenings, testings and helping enforce quarantine protocols throughout the academic year.

Its reopening will lead to about 30,000 people returning to the downtown Portland campus this fall, according to school officials.

Oregon State University

OSU officials said that as of Monday 9,175 students have provided vaccination cards. Students have until September 15 to provide either a vaccination card or a request for exemption/declination

OSU COVID Immunization Requirements

Incoming residence hall students will be tested within the first several days upon arrival, OSU officials said. But students who are vaccinated or don’t live on campus will not need to be tested.