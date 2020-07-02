PSU unveils Fall Flex format for 2020 return

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland State University will use 4 different methods of instruction for the Fall 2020 term in a nod to the ongoing pandemic that continues to force schools. businesses and everyday life to adapt.

PSU said their Fall Flex format will utilize remote, in-person, flex and online course instruction for its students. The Fall 2020 term is set to begin September 28.

PSU Flexible Fall Format

Simply put, the Remote format will provide courses to students remotely. Online courses remain strictly online. Flex format combines remote and in-person.

The in-person instruction is available “for up to 10% to 20% of our courses, particularly those where an in-person experience is most effective for student learning.”

University officials said more than 150 classrooms have been updated to include all public health guidelines. Faculty members are also getting more training for remote teaching skills.

Students will still be able to stay in campus housing, but the deadline to commit has been pushed back until after PSU updates its fall course schedule.

The library will be open and the PSU IT office will provide laptops, WiFi hotspots and other technology for checkout. Computer labs will also be available.