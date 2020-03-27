Public picks up all mask kits from Salem Health

People will be able to drop off any completed masks starting Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem Health is out of mask-making kits after they asked for the public’s help to sew masks for health care workers.

Earlier in the week, employees at Salem Hospital bagged hundreds of mask-making kits – enough for nearly 10,000 masks. The kits included surgical paper fabric, instructions and a bag for the finished product.

After announcing the kits were available on Wednesday, Salem Health immediately saw immense community support — all kits were picked up by Thursday afternoon.

“I have sewing machines that need to be put to work, and my husband is manning the scissors,” said one sewing volunteer, Linda Bailey. ​

Wowed by running out of kits so quickly, Salem Health posted a statement saying, “Thank you so very much for your willingness to help health care workers, neighbors and friends. we could only provide kits based on the approved materials we had on hand.”​

If they eventually get supplies for more kits, they’ll let us know.

Since they ran out of mask kits, they’ve canceled the previously scheduled distribution times in Salem and Dallas for Friday. ​

People will be able to drop off any completed masks starting Monday. The Salem drop off location is at the Town Park security booth at Southeast Mission Street and Southeast 25th Street. The Dallas drop off location is at the West Valley Hospital parking lot on Southeast Washington Street.

Drop off times for completed masks:

Salem

Monday, March 30, 9 to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, April 1, 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 2, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 9 to 11 a.m.

Dallas

Thursday, April 2, 1 to 3 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 9 to 11 a.m.

Salem Health asks you to continue social distancing while sewing — and do not hold mask making parties with friends or ask someone else to help.

