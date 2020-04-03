Questions mount: Where is Gov. Brown?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been four days since the media had the chance to ask Gov. Kate Brown questions about the coronavirus pandemic in Oregon. KOIN 6 News spoke to her on Monday. On Thursday, her office was expected to have media availability, but it was canceled.

Throughout the week, the KOIN 6 newsroom has been receiving questions from viewers about why she hasn’t made a recent appearance. Questions like, “Why have we not heard more from Governor Brown?” or “Is Governor Brown going to come on TV to talk more in depth?” and “Do you have more information as to why we are not seeing communication from Governor Brown?”

We took a look back at the week, and we last spoke to Brown on Monday, March 30.

“I know these times are incredibly difficult. I want you to know I am doing everything in my power to fight for you for more PPE and to help our Oregonians stay healthy and safe, to make sure we can all get back to normal as soon as possible,” Brown said on Monday.

On Tuesday, Brown’s office said they would be holding media availability on an “as-needed basis” and that we would be hearing from other agencies like the Office of Emergency Management to get updates on state activities. Her office also told KOIN 6 News that they would be posting videos on social media. In a Thursday post to her Facebook page, Brown talked about resources for small businesses in a four-minute video.

“But I am also focused on making sure we are taking action to protect your livelihood, so we are launching several programs to support Oregon’s small businesses through the COVID19 crisis,” Brown said in the video.

On Wednesday, she announced through a press release a ban on commercial evictions.

One week ago, after noticing that the governor hadn’t made any public appearances in a number of days, KOIN 6 News asked the governor’s office about her health and, specifically, whether she was sick. Her office did not answer our question until this week when we were told she and her husband tested negative for COVID-19 after she was experiencing cold-like symptoms.

Today, we were told she is recovering well and keeping busy leading the state’s coronavirus response efforts.

“Stay safe and I will be in touch soon with more updates,” said Brown in a statement.

KOIN 6 News also asked about the next time the media could expect availability with the governor to ask questions, but has not yet heard back.