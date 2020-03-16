Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole declares state of emergency

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

The declaration will last from March 16 through April 30

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rainier is officially in a state of emergency in response to COVID-19 concerns, Mayor Jerry Cole announced.

The declaration made by Mayor Jerry Cole went into effect at midnight on Monday and will last through April 30. This allows assistance to be streamlined to residents and businesses to weather the coronavirus outbreak, as well as allowing the city government to expedite certain actions or resources as needed.

“I want to assure everyone that Rainier is as safe, secure and protected as possible during this challenging time of COVID-19. This infection is being more fully understood every day, and more specific preventative measures are being formulated daily,” said Cole. “Until we understand the full picture of the disease and the best responses to it, we must follow the broad preventative measures as directed by the president, congress, our governor, Columbia County and state health officials.”

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this.

Complete coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do