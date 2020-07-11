Record 409 new COVID cases confirmed, Oregon total nears 12K

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State health officials said Oregon has set a new daily record for total confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 with 409 reported Saturday.

No deaths related the coronavirus were reported, leaving Oregon’s death toll unchanged at 232.

With the additional 409, Oregon has now tallied 11,851 total cases of COVID-19.

“Today’s high number is partially due to a transition to a new reporting system, which prevented the processing of positive cases for a few hours Thursday,” officials from the Oregon Health Authority said in Saturday’s report. “Those cases are included in today’s case count.”

An increased amount of social activities like graduation parties, birthday parties, weddings and holidays have contributed to the surge, according to OHA. More specifically, OHA said COVID-19 has been increasingly spreading more among young people’s activities like exercise classes, fraternity parties and bachelor parties.

The new cases reported Saturday are from the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (6), Clackamas (29), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (5), Jefferson (4), Josephine (3), Klamath (4), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (16), Marion (61), Morrow (7), Multnomah (99), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Umatilla (50), Union (1),Wallowa (1), Wasco (10), Washington (55), Yamhill (15).