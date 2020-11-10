Record enrollment at OSU despite pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State University reported its enrollment for fall 2020 reached a record level despite the unprecedented circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
School officials cited increases in students of color and students enrolled in the university’s online Ecampus program and OSU-Cascades in Bend as driving factors in the increase.
OSU said the 33,359 students enrolled this fall was up by 585 students from last year –an increase of 1.8%. The total also made OSU the largest university in the state for the seventh consecutive year.
Freshmen enrollment within the university increased over 2019 by nearly 4% to 3,892 students from 3,747. Among freshmen, Ecampus enrollment increased more than 120%; OSU-Cascades by 22%; and Corvallis by 1%.
By contrast, universities and colleges across the U.S. experienced a decrease in freshmen enrollment by about 16%, according to the Clearinghouse Research Center.
“Oregon State University students want to learn, make progress toward their degrees and engage safely in their college education among friends – even in this pandemic,” said OSU President F. King Alexander. “It is clear that they greatly value an Oregon State University education.”
The university also reported a double-digit increase in transfer students from community colleges and four-year colleges and universities.
Enrollment at OSU’s main campus in Corvallis dropped by 937 students compared to fall 2019 — a decrease of roughly 4%. Alexander said the decline in Corvallis’ enrollment reflected fewer out-of-state students and international students choosing to travel during the pandemic or are unable to travel over restrictions.
