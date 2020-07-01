Record-setting COVID cases, Oregon mask mandate takes effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The single-most number of confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon was reported Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority, along with the death of a 91-year-old woman in Marion County.

A total of 281 new cases brought the cumulative total to 8931. Cases were recorded in 26 of Oregon’s 36 counties, with the most cases being recorded in Washington (48), Umatilla (42), Multnomah (38), Marion (27) and Clackamas counties (20).

Health officials said the “fastest rate of new cases” is happening in central and eastern Oregon.

The woman who died had underlying medical conditions, officials said. Her death brings the state total to 208.

This report came on the same day Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate for all Oregonians to wear masks in indoor public spaces took effect.

In a morning press conference, Brown said it is clearly up to residents what happens with the way the pandemic affects Oregon, its citizens, businesses and schools.

“Do we wear face coverings?” Brown asked. “Keep a physical distance? And, avoid large gatherings? Do we protect ourselves, our families, our grandparents? Or, do we pretend that this virus is in hiding, lurking among us? Do we somehow pretend that we’re immune because we’ve not gotten sick so far? Do pretend that it’s no longer a physical killer?”

The Oregon Health Authority’s Dr. Dean Sidelinger was at Wednesday’s briefing and said Oregon is on track to hit a worst case scenario model, with daily COVID-19 infections hitting 900 per day.

“We’ve experienced five straight weeks of growth within the state,” he said of the virus. “COVID cases have increased 20% in the last two weeks alone.”