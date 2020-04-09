Regional COVID-19 ‘personal symptom tool’ to be unveiled

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re curious about how to check your risk for COVID-19, regional health officials will unveil a “new personal symptom tool” at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Dr. Jennifer Vines, the lead health officer for the tri-county area, will be joined at the press conference by Dr. Ritu Sahni, the EMS Medical Director for Clackamas and Washington counties, as well as Lt. Rich Chatman with Portland Fire & Rescue.
On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the previous day, and of those, 28 were from Multnomah County.
