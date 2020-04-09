1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Coronavirus “Facts Not Fear” Digital Update Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Regional COVID-19 ‘personal symptom tool’ to be unveiled

Coronavirus

'Personal symptom tool' will help people check their risk for coronavirus

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JERICHO, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: A Medical professional looks on at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site run by ProHealth Care on April 06, 2020 in Jericho, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re curious about how to check your risk for COVID-19, regional health officials will unveil a “new personal symptom tool” at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Dr. Jennifer Vines, the lead health officer for the tri-county area, will be joined at the press conference by Dr. Ritu Sahni, the EMS Medical Director for Clackamas and Washington counties, as well as Lt. Rich Chatman with Portland Fire & Rescue.

On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the previous day, and of those, 28 were from Multnomah County.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget