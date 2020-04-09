Regional COVID-19 ‘personal symptom tool’ to be unveiled

JERICHO, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: A Medical professional looks on at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site run by ProHealth Care on April 06, 2020 in Jericho, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

'Personal symptom tool' will help people check their risk for coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re curious about how to check your risk for COVID-19, regional health officials will unveil a “new personal symptom tool” at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Dr. Jennifer Vines, the lead health officer for the tri-county area, will be joined at the press conference by Dr. Ritu Sahni, the EMS Medical Director for Clackamas and Washington counties, as well as Lt. Rich Chatman with Portland Fire & Rescue.

On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the previous day, and of those, 28 were from Multnomah County.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

