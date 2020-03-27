Regional COVID-19 updates: Oregon death toll rises to 12; 98 new cases reported

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from March 27, 2020 in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Oregon’s death toll rises to 12; 98 new COVID-19 cases reported

Oregon health officials announced on Friday that an 82-year-old Marion County woman has died from complications related to COVID-19, making her the 12th person to die from the novel coronavirus.

The woman, who was unnamed by officials, tested positive on March 20 and died March 25 at Salem Hospital. She had reported underlying medical conditions, according to Oregon Health Authority.

Meanwhile, 98 new cases across the state were also reported, making the statewide total 414 as of Friday morning.

Columbia and Morrow counties announced their first coronavirus cases Friday morning, while the number of positive cases in Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas rose by 26, 22, 18 and 10 cases, respectively. The counties of Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Linn, Polk, Umatilla, Wasco and Yamhill also announced at least one case.

Clark, Cowlitz counties announce new COVID-19 cases

Public health officials say there are 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Clark County, while there were three more confirmed cases in neighboring Cowlitz County.

A sixth person has also died from COVID-19-related complications in Clark County, according to officials.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Clark County now stands at 76, while Cowlitz is reporting a total of 10.

The epicenter of Washington state’s COVID-19 outbreak is still King County, where more than 1,500 people have tested positive for coronavirus, and more than 100 have died; however, other hard-hit counties include Snohomish, which has more than 770 cases and at least 16 deaths, and Pierce, reporting more than 180 cases and at least four deaths.

Cops deliver prescriptions

Some police officers are now delivering prescription medication to help you stay home. Lake Oswego officers will pick up and deliver medication for anyone 65 or older, or anyone with underlying medical conditions. Only select pharmacies are participating right now. Call the Lake Oswego Police Department at 503.635.0250

Forest Grove police and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office have similar programs. A resident of Forest Grove must contact the Police Department between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 503.992.3260.

In Linn County, residents should contact them through the Linn County Sheriff’s Office website.

Salem Health out of mask-making kits

Salem Health is out of mask-making kits after they asked for the public’s help to sew masks for healthcare workers. This week, employees at Salem Hospital bagged hundreds of mask-making kits – enough for nearly 10,000 masks. The kits included surgical paper fabric, instructions and a bag for the finished product.

After announcing the kits were available, Salem Health immediately saw immense community support — all kits were picked up by Thursday afternoon. If they eventually get supplies for more kits, they’ll let us know.

Hey all! We are completely out of kits and the supplies to make more kits. We will let everyone know if that changes. Thank you for your enthusiasm! — Salem Health (@salemhealth) March 26, 2020

More details on drop-off locations here.

March 26 updates below

Oregon cases now above 300

The Oregon Health Authority said 50 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state along with the death of a 69-year-old woman in Washington County.

Overall, there are now 316 cases in Oregon and 11 deaths from the coronavirus.

Authorities said the woman died Wednesday and had underlying medical conditions.

The 50 new cases were scattered throughout 11 Oregon counties, with 14 in Marion County and 12 in Multnomah County.

A healthcare provider at the Health Center clinic in Tillamook is a presumptive-positive case of COVID-19, the Tillamook County Public Health Department announced Thursday. The clinic was immediately closed and staff members were sent home. The employee is between the ages of 35 and 54 and had been using PPE at work, officials said. The clinic will be closed through the weekend for deep cleaning and will tentatively reopen on Monday.

Clark County confirmed cases spike

The Clark County Health Department reported one more person died another 28 people tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the number of deaths in the county to 5 and the confirmed cases to 48.

The man who died was in his 80s. He was previously hospitalized and didn’t have any known contact with a confirmed case, officials said.

The 28 cases hit people between the ages of 20-99, but 18 of the cases were in people older than 50:

20 to 29 years: 1

30 to 39 years: 4

40 to 49 years: 5

50 to 59 years: 7

60 to 69 years: 6

70 to 79 years: 4

90 to 99 years: 1

SNAP recipients can now buy groceries online

Oregonians getting SNAP benefits can now buy groceries online from Walmart and Amazon, Oregon DHS officials said Thursday.

The retailers moved up their plans to include online food shopping to help those who have trouble getting to a store.

If your work hours are reduced or you lose your job, you may become eligible for SNAP if you meet eligibility requirements. You can apply for SNAP benefits without visiting an office. Apply online at OHP.Oregon.Gov

TriMet not taking cash on buses

Riders of TriMet buses can’t use cash anymore to buy tickets, the latest modification due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said riders must use a plastic Hop card, your phone using a mobile wallet or virtual card, or a Hop ticket purchased at a ticket machine at a MAX or WES station. Details: TriMet Update

Alaska Airlines cuts flights

Alaska Airlines is suspending 70% of its flights as demand has dropped more than 80%. the slimmed-down schedule will last for at least the next 2 months, airline officials said.

The airline also plans to cut contract and temporary jobs and is encouraging employees to take a voluntary leave of absence by letting them keep their health and travel benefits.

Deschutes Brewery lays off 300

Deschutes Brewery announced Wednesday it will lay off 300 employees and close its pubs and tasting rooms.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has had a devasting impact on our pub and commercial beer business. The closure of our Bend and Portland brewpubs and subsequent closure of bars and restaurants across the country has forced us to make some extremely difficult decisions and temporarily lay off approximately 60% of our employees across the company. Once the bar and restaurant closure is lifted, we see many of these people returning to work. We encourage everyone to support their local businesses when they can.”

Deschutes Brewery is Oregon’s leading producer of craft-beer, having sold over 60,000 barrels of beer statewide last year.

PPE donations still being accepted

An outpouring of support has brought cash donations, supplies and personal protective equipment to Providence Medical Center, and more donations are being accepted at new locations.

Online:

Donate to one of our Providence Foundations by choosing “Area of Greatest Need”

Drop off sites:

Donate needed supplies: professional masks sealed in boxes, gloves in sealed boxes, gowns in sealed bags, hand sanitizer, medical swabs – sealed/sterile to these locations (open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday)

Murray Business Center Lobby

3601 SW Murray Blvd.

Beaverton, OR 97005

Call 503.729.5805 to arrange donation time

Providence Office Park Lobby

4400 NE Halsey Street Building 2

Portland OR 97213

Call 509.944.1527 for questions

Providence Newberg Medical Center

Inside main entrance

1001 Providence Drive, Newberg

Spirit Mountain extends closure

Spirit Mountain Casino extended their closure until April 9, 2020, the Grand Ronde Tribal Council and Spirit Mountain Gaming announced Wednesday. “The Casino management and Grand Ronde Tribal Council will continue to monitor the situation and will revisit this decision on a regular basis.”

Hood River limits lodging

The City of Hood River has ordered all lodging stays for discretionary travel to cease immediately. Tourism lodging restrictions will affect motels, hotels, short-term vacation rentals, hosted home shares, bed and breakfasts, RV parks and campgrounds in the City of Hood River from March 26 until April 14, unless extended.

Hood River Executive Order

Sherwood announces small business program

Sherwood Mayor Keith Mays announced a Small Business Emergency Relief Program that commits $100,000 to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Qualified businesses are eligible to receive up to $2,500 per business.

For specific questions about the program, contact Bruce Coleman, Economic Development Manager at 503.625.4206 or by email at colemanb@sherwoodoregon.gov

Sherwood Economic Development – COVID-19

