Regional COVID-19 updates: Oregon couple donates $3M

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from March 31, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Legacy, OHSU get $3M donation from Oregon couple

Through their RMF Foundation, Mary and Ryan Finley donated $3 million to Legacy Health and OHSU to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We love Portland and these gifts are from our family to our community and our health care teams risking their lives to be on the front lines,” Mary Finley said in a statement. “We hope that if people are looking for a way to help Portland survive this crisis, they can join us and contribute to these COVID-19 response funds.”

Ryan Finley is the founder of SurveyMonkey.

Donations accepted:

Legacy Health Giving

Onward OHSU

Beware of scams

There are 3 common scams making the rounds during the coronavirus pandemic, the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services said. They are:

Emails claiming to have a “top-secret vaccine or miracle cure, or claiming to offer government assistance or economic relief.”

Emails requiring downloads to look at coronavirus maps

Emails or phone calls seeking investment in a product “guaranteed” to have a very high return

Here is where you can get official information:

Gresham firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

A Gresham firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining while he recovers, according to a tweet from Gresham Fire IAFF Local 1062. The tweet said that the firefighter is feeling better after a week of symptoms and expects to be back to work once the necessary quarantine time is finished.

The account also said that two other firefighters are currently self-isolating in their homes to ensure the safety of the public and fellow crew members.

Oregon prepares for possibility of students not returning this school year

The Oregon Department of Education is preparing for the chance that students may not return to school this academic year.

At first, Gov. Kate Brown announced students would miss a week, then extended the order to keep schools closed through the end of April. As this pandemic changes, educators are realizing going back to school may not be possible — so they’re looking at solutions for learning.

Education officials are starting a campaign called “Distance Learning for All.” This campaign gives teachers and parents guiding principles for continued distanced learning while establishing routines, expectations, and priorities to facilitate instruction in the case that students will not return to school.

Updates from Monday, March 30, 2020

OHSU confirms 12 positive coronavirus cases among staff

The Oregon Health & Science University said Monday 12 of its staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, March 29, 846 tests were deemed negative while the results of 56 tests remain pending.

Four more deaths, 58 new cases in Oregon

Four more people died in Oregon from COVID-19 and another 58 cases were confirmed throughout 14 different counties. Marion County and Washington County each reported 14 new cases.

Three deaths were men. Two of them were 91 years old, the other was 80 and all had underlying medical conditions. They lived in Yamhill, Clackamas and Linn counties. Two died in medical centers, while the other died at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon.

Later, the Benton County Health Department announced a woman in her late 80s with underlying medical conditions died at a medical center.

That brings the state’s total deaths to 17, with 606 confirmed cases.

TriMet operator tests positive for virus

A TriMet employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, the public transit agency confirmed Monday evening. The operator works at the Merlo Operating Facility in Beaverton. The employee reportedly did not experience any symptoms of the virus while working. That person stayed home after learning they were exposed and has not been at work since March 20.

“We believe this is the first TriMet operator to have a positive test. Our thoughts are with the operator and their family. We hope our operator will make a quick and full recovery,” said a TriMet spokesperson in a statement.

TriMet said the Beaverton facility, as well as the buses that go in and out, has been cleaned multiple times in the past 10 days.

Goodwill issues mass layoffs

Goodwill closed dozens of stores across Oregon and Southwest Washington last week—53 stores and 50 donation drop-off locations. On Monday, Bob Barsocchini, Director of HR for the non-profit, confirmed that 2,400 employees were laid off.

Those employees will be paid through April 2 as a way to extend their health insurance coverage into next month. Goodwill will continue to pay for those benefits through April. The non-profit said that accrued sick and vacation time will also be paid out, and that they are working with employees for additional payouts.

The letter employees received notifying them of the layoffs also included a resource phone number where they could get their questions answered.

Goodwill said it hopes to rehire as many of their employees as possible in the future once closures are lifted, though there is no timeline for when that will be.

Note: People are no longer able to drop off donations at closed Goodwill centers. These items pile up and there is no one on-hand to process them.

Oregon nurseries, greenhouses hiring

The are season and temporary jobs available right now at greenhouses and nurseries in Oregon — and they’re often outside in spots that comply with social distancing.

The Oregon Association of Nurseries published an online list of businesses that are hiring. The page will be updated regularly.

Temporary changes to SNAP benefits

Due to federal changes made in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Oregonians will have increased access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits.

According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, the act temporarily suspends SNAP time limits for those who are required to seek work as a condition of receiving benefits. The changes begin April 1 and ends the month after the COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted.

“As business and schools close because of this public health crisis, Oregonians are losing work and wages. SNAP is there to help put food on the table,” said Annie Kirschner, Executive Director of Hunger-Free Oregon. “By waiving SNAP time limits, more Oregonians can now focus on staying healthy, instead of the threat of hunger.”