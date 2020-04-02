Regional COVID-19 updates: Sherwood utility relief announced

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 2, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Sherwood utility relief program announced

The City of Sherwood Utility Billing Department announced that qualifying residents affected by COVID-19 can receive a one-time utility credit in the amount of $58.99 on their next bill. Residents will need to fill out an online application in order to receive the credit. The application asks residents to answer a few questions on how they have been impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

Find the online application here and more information here. If customers do not have internet access, they may directly contact the Utility Billing Department at 503.925.2315.

Previous updates from April 1, 2020

Oregon numbers on April 1

COVID-19 has claimed another life in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 19, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Officials said a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 27 died two days later at her home. OHA added that she had other medical conditions.

OHA reported 47 new cases in the following counties: one in Benton, six in Clackamas, three in Deschutes, one in Douglas, one in Jackson, two in Lane, one in Lincoln, 10 in Marion, 18 in Multnomah, three in Washington and one in Yamhill. One case previously reported in Hood River County was identified as a resident of another state.

The total case count in Oregon is 736.

New testing devices

Oregon will receive 16 rapid COVID-19 test devices to help in the state’s medical response, OHA said. More information—including the name of devices, when they are expected, what they do, where they will be deployed and if more can be expected—is expected to be released on Thursday.

Brown announces 90-day commercial eviction halt

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced a 90-day commercial building eviction moratorium, starting April 1.

Brown’s executive order also expanded her other moratorium on residential evictions by prohibiting landlords from incurring late fees from tenants impacted by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Battle Ground lunch debt paid off

A Battle Ground student gets a school lunch (Courtesy: BG School District)

An anonymous donor paid $40,000 to wipe out the outstanding lunch debt in the Battle Ground Public Schools. An additional $800 in student lunch debt was covered by the Battle Ground Education Fund.

These donations cover the lunch debt for about 1900 students in the district, but doesn’t cover debts already sent to be collected.

The donor provide the money through the Morgan Stanley Gift Fund

Legacy rapid testing

Legacy-GOhealth Urgent Care is now using the rapid COVID-19 test at its clinics in Oregon and Washington.

The test can confirm an infection in just 5-15 minutes. The curbside tests will be done by appointment only and will be prioritized for frontline medical staff and first responders.

If you believe you have COVID-19, you can schedule a virtual video visit. A medical professional will let you know if you need to be tested.

TVFR firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

A firefighter with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue has tested positive for COVID-19. TVFR says that when the firefighter began feeling symptoms while off-duty, they immediately began self-isolating. TVFR believes the risk of exposure to others is low as the firefighter had not experienced any symptoms while working.

The firefighter remains at home and is reportedly feeling better. They will be tested again and evaluated by the district’s medical provider prior to returning to work.

Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire Districts declare a state of Emergency

(courtesy: Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire Districts)

Three regional fire districts have declared states of emergencies Wednesday. Directors for Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire Districts announced the measure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The declaration allows for the administrative team for the three districts to revise or suspend the normal decision-making process in response to the pandemic.

Leading up to the declarations, the three districts have been adjusting their services accordingly by limiting public access to their facilities, establishing electronic meeting systems and adapting to new personal protection and sanitizing practices.

Mask kit drop-off hours expanded in Salem

Salem Health has added several hours to each of its collection days for its mask-making project — a donation system for health care providers.

New extended drop-off hours

Salem — Town Park security booth (former K-Mart parking lot off Mission St. SE and 25th St. SE)

Wednesday, April 1, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dallas — West Valley Hospital parking lot

Thursday, April 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Going the Social Distance Relay

You don’t have to wait for social distancing restrictions to be lifted in order to be part of an upcoming worldwide relay “race”….

Amy Theberge, founder of Portland’s Revel Events, announced she is producing a series of virtual relays called Going the Social Distance Relay. The series, which launches with the inaugural relay on April 5, 2020 at 8 a.m. benefits Meals on Wheels programs.

