Regional COVID-19 updates: Pacific Power offers support

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 3, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Pacific Power offers support

The Pacific Power Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Pacific Power, is donating $250,000 for support to organizations in Oregon, Washington and California amid the coronavirus crisis.

Those organizations include the Oregon Food Bank, Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon, Oregon Community Foundation, Portland Rescue Mission, Oregon Energy Fund, Salvation Army divisions in California and Washington and the Northwest Community Action Center.

“Food banks and other critical organizations serve the most vulnerable populations in our communities and are under tremendous strain,” said Stefan Bird, President and CEO of the Pacific Power Foundation. “The Pacific Power Foundation is committed to supporting vital community organizations that depend and survive on contributions like this.”

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

Previous updates from April 2, 2020

Oregon numbers as of 8 a.m.

The coronavirus claimed two more lives in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority said. The state’s death toll is now 21.

OHA also reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (5), Deschutes (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lane (3), Lincoln (1), Marion (13), Union (2), Multnomah (26), Washington (22), and Yamhill (1). The statewide total is now 826.

Marion County officials test positive

A member of the Silverton Police Department tested positive for COVID-19 and has not been at work since March 27, the City of Silverton said. Since City Hall has been closed to the public since March 18, officials said the person had limited contact with members of the community.

Two staff members at the Marion County Jail tested positive for the coronavirus on March 30, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Oregon state prison inmate

An adult at Santiam Correctional Institution in Salem tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the Oregon Department of Corrections said. The person was in stable condition and being treated on site before being moved to a facility with 24-hour nursing care. This marks the first person in the Oregon DOC system to test positive, officials said.

The DOC said anyone showing signs and symptoms of the flu or COVID-19 will be tested for the coronavirus and placed in “respiratory isolation.”

Washington numbers as of April 1

As of 11:59 p.m. on April 1, the Washington Department of Health reported a statewide total of 262 deaths and 6,585 cases. There are eight deaths and 131 cases in Clark County.

New testing devices

Oregon will receive 15 new rapid COVID-19 devices to run so-called “Abbot ID NOW” tests, according to the Oregon COVID-19 Joint Information Center. The devices were recently approved by the FDA and can detect positive results in just five minutes. OHA is working to figure out where to send the devices based on testing priorities. It’s unclear when the state will receive the devices.

Portland Farmers Market offers online sales

The Portland Farmers Market is now offering different ways to buy the items they sell during the pandemic.

The PSU Farmers Market remains open on Saturdays, just spaced out much differently to allow for social distancing.

But they’re also offering online sales through PortlandFarmersMarket.org

Portland Opera cancels season

Big Night, Pagliacci, and Three Decembers will have to wait. Portland Opera cancels the remainder of its 2019-2020 season on Thursday.

The 2020-2021 season is scheduled to begin in September.

More details: Portland Opera

Multifamily NW

In a letter to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Multifamily NW addressed the Portland City Council’s request for rent and mortgage payment suspension, calling the proposal “dangerous to our community in the near term.”

Multifamily NW said the request would “result in a cascading series of events threatening our basic economic structures” and instead appealed for the state to employ different tactics: temporarily expanding the Rental Assistance Vouchers program.

Oregon unemployment numbers continue to skyrocket

Oregon’s initial claims for unemployment benefits have continued to skyrocket, shattering previous records in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Job openings for those out of work due to COVID-19 response

How to file for unemployment during a pandemic

The Oregon Employment Department received 92,700 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits for the week of March 22. That’s a 21% increase from the previous record — which was set during the week of March 15 when they saw 76,500 claims. OED received 4,900 initial claim filings during the week of March 8.

Notably, the greatest number of those initial claims for unemployment benefits came from those in the leisure and hospitality sector, which includes hotels and restaurants. That number comes in at a hefty 15,500 claims.

Sherwood utility relief program announced

The City of Sherwood Utility Billing Department announced that qualifying residents affected by COVID-19 can receive a one-time utility credit in the amount of $58.99 on their next bill. Residents will need to fill out an online application in order to receive the credit. The application asks residents to answer a few questions on how they have been impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

Find the online application here and more information here. If customers do not have internet access, they may directly contact the Utility Billing Department at 503.925.2315.