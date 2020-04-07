Regional COVID-19 updates: Brown urges public to wear masks

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 7, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Brown issues statement on homemade masks

Tuesday morning, Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a statement regarding the new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone wear a non-medical, cloth face covering in public.

“This is a rapidly-evolving situation, and each day we learn more about this virus,” said Brown. “Early in this pandemic, health experts advised that masks were not an effective way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Now, the CDC has updated their guidance regarding the use of cloth, homemade masks in public: they now say that wearing cloth masks in public places like grocery stores can help prevent those who are sick –– particularly unknowingly infected, asymptomatic people –– from spreading the virus further.”

She also highlighted the need to continuing social distancing and following her “Stay Home” order.

“Like every other strategy we have used to address this crisis, wearing homemade masks will only be effective if we all work together. Continue to stay home to the maximum extent possible, and add wearing a homemade mask to the list of precautions you are practicing when you go out in public. Make sure you are still abiding by all the social distancing measures we have in place.”

Brown urged those seeking masks to please only wear homemade ones, not medical masks that are needed by frontline health care workers treating COVID-19 patients.

Inslee announces WA Food Fund

At a time when Washington food banks are seeing double the amount of people they usually do, supplies are getting dangerously low.

To combat that waning food supply in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Washington Governor Jay Inslee is partnering with local nonprofits and philanthropies to establish a statewide food relief fund. It will be called the WA Food Fund and will be managed by Philanthropy Northwest. According to a statement released by Inslee on Tuesday, the fund will combine money from businesses and philanthropies along with individual fundraising.

“Washingtonians are generous neighbors who rise to the occasion, and this is a moment for individuals to make a difference,” Inslee said. “By coming together and contributing to this fund, we can meet this demand across the state and help our neighbors and their families put a meal on the table.”

Updates from April 6, 2020

Oregon reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 64 new cases

The Oregon Health Authority said Monday it has confirmed two deaths and 64 new cases of the coronavirus.

The state death toll from the pandemic now stands at 29.

One of the casualties was a 93-year-old male in Washington County, who tested positive on March 30 and died April 4, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

The other was a 70-year-old Marion county woman, who tested positive on April 1 and died April 2, in her home. She also had underlying medical conditions.

The 64 new cases are from the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (6), Columbia (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Jackson (6), Josephine (3), Klamath (3), Lane (2), Linn (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (10), Polk (2), Umatilla (1), Washington (12).

Wyden concerned about unemployment insurance

After the Department of Labor issued guidance to the states to implement the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, Sen. Ron Wyden voiced his concerns with the guidelines:

“I’m deeply concerned that the Trump administration’s guidance to states on administering expanded unemployment insurance weakens the program in several areas. Most importantly, the guidance forces workers to wade through significant red tape to prove their eligibility, which will inevitably prevent workers from receiving assistance they desperately need and should qualify for.

“While I appreciate that Labor Department staff are working around the clock to implement the program, it’s critical that workers who are unemployed through no fault of their own don’t fall through the cracks. Congress intended for these workers to be covered. I am following up with Secretary Scalia to discuss these issues as soon as possible.”

Walden speaks out about elective surgeries

Rep. Greg Walden said rural hospitals in Oregon are having financial difficulties because elective procedures are currently on hold during the pandemic.

“One thing that I’m going to flag for you that I think is really critical, and that is our rural community hospitals are struggling financially right now in large part because the governor shut down any elective procedures. This is something we’re going to have to get our hands around because some of them are losing half their monthly revenue streams. The revenue that they used to get that would keep the doors open, they’re losing.”

“Part of the money that’s coming out to states such as Oregon with the FMAP increase – the Medicaid payment increase of 6 percent from the federal government – needs to be targeted and focused in on these rural hospital that literally are going broke right now.”

ODFW cancels outdoor ed events

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife canceled all of its outdoor education events through Mary 31 during the ongoing pandemic.

This includes hunter education, outdoor workshops ans family fishing events. Refunds will be processed automatically to anyone who has already paid.

Oregon prisoners, staff with coronavirus

As of Monday morning, only 2 Oregon prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Those prisoners are in the Santiam Correction Institution, where one staff member also has the virus. Additionally, 2 staff members at the Oregon State Penitentiary have tested positive.

The Oregon DOC updates their COVID-19 Status web page with the latest information.

First Washington inmate tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate at a Washington state correctional facility has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. This is the first confirmed case for an inmate at any Washington state correctional facility.

The inmate was housed at the Monroe Correctional Complex-Minimum Security Unit. He began showing symptoms and was taken to the hospital. He was tested on Sunday which came back came back positive later that night.

He is now in an isolation unit inside a single-person cell where he will begin his treatment.

