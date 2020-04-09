Regional COVID-19 updates: Legacy ramps up testing

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 9, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Legacy Health ramps up COVID-19 testing

Legacy Health has expanded their COVID-19 testing capacity, now being able to run more than 650 tests per day. A virtual visit through Legacy Medical Group or Legacy-GoHealth Urgent Care will determine whether a patient needs to be tested, based on CDC guidelines.

Those patients can then be tested through Legacy Medical Group clinics, Legacy-GoHealth Urgent Care centers and Legacy Health medical centers.

Updates from April 8, 2020

Fort Vancouver fireworks show canceled

What would have been the 57th annual Vancouver Fireworks Spectacular on July 4th at Fort Vancouver has been canceled, the Historic Trust announced Wednesday. The organization said it made the decision to ensure the safety and health of the community.

Oregon sees 58 new cases

Another 5 people died from COVID-19 in Oregon with another 58 cases confirmed in the state, health officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Of the 58 cases, almost half (28) were in Multnomah County. Confirmed cases were reported in 10 other counties, as well, with Washington County reporting 13.

The 5 people who died all had underlying medical conditions. They were between the ages of 75 and 94, with three of them from Multnomah County and two from Yamhill County. One of them died April 1, the others died on April 6 or April 7.

Oregon COVID-19 Data Dashboard

Clark County updates overall numbers

As of 11 a.m. on April 8. a total of 190 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Clark County, with 13 deaths reported. They noted, “The number of positive tests and deaths included in this table may differ from numbers on the Washington State Department of Health website. Public Health data is the most up-to-date on positive tests and deaths.”

Clark County’s Melnick: Assume coronavirus is everywhere

Multnomah Athletic Club lays off 600

The Multnomah Athletic Club, which has already shut down during the pandemic, announced Wednesday they’re laying off 600 people.

“This was an agonizing decision, as MAC staff are an integral part of what makes our community so special. Employees will receive pay through April 25,” William Lee and Charles Leverton said in a release. “They will be eligible for unemployment benefits starting April 26. This means employees will have received a total of six weeks of pay and benefits during the full duration of the club’s closure.”

About 75 people remain to manage and maintain the building and provide other services to members. Lee and Leverton added they “intend to recall as many staff as possible when normal club operations resume.”

TriMet adds fogging machines to cleaning routine

Nine portable decontamination devices have been added to TriMet’s disinfecting procedures on buses.

The fogging machines–about the size of a cooler–spray a mist of hydrogen peroxide-based solution throughout the bus’s interior. Between spraying the vehicles and letting the solution sit, the process takes about three hours per bus.

The agency said the machines will not replace cleaning done by hand. A cleaning staff continues to spray and wipe down buses and MAX trains with disinfectant nightly.

“In addition to this nightly work, we’re also wiping down areas people touch at stations and transit centers, including Hop validators, pay phones, ticket vending machines, elevator doors and buttons,” TriMet said in a release.

TriMet began a stint of reduced schedules and other temporary changes to service this week.

PPB temporarily suspends tow releases and fees

The Portland Police Bureau announced it will temporarily suspend the practice of requiring vehicle owners to obtain a release by PPB prior to obtaining heir vehicle from tow companies.

PBB said it will also temporarily suspend the $150 administrative fee that is collected when the agency tows a vehicle.

The temporary suspension will remain in effect until Governor Kate Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” order is lifted.

Tow companies may still charge fees for towing and storage. Additionally, the temporarily suspension does not apply to vehicles that have been towed for other reasons and unrelated to PPB.

Brown urges Portlanders to enjoy nice weather from home

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Oregon Governor Brown warned residents of Portland to resist the urge of venturing out to enjoy the coming beautiful weather while social distancing measures are still in effect.

On March 23, Brown issued Executive Order 20-12 which significantly tighten social distancing guidelines. The move came after crowds flocked to coastal communities.

Cherriots requires riders to wear masks

Salem-area commuters will need to begin wearing masks or facial coverings when riding on Cherriots buses. The new order by the agency begins April 10 but riders are encouraged to begin the practice immediately.

Transit operators and all other Cherriots employees will be required to wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth as well.

Other actions taken by Cherriots to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, include: