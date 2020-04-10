Regional COVID-19 updates: PPS pauses Chromebook distribution

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 10, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Portland Public Schools pause Chromebook distribution

Portland Public Schools has cancelled their plans to hand out Chromebooks at some schools Friday.

The district says the demand for the laptops has been overwhelming, and the number of computers on hand is too low.

PPS says they will work through the weekend to collect, clean and sanitize Chromebooks from various schools. They plan to resume distributing the laptops on Monday.

Updates from April 9, 2020

Washington state numbers

As of 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, there were 9,608 cases of the coronavirus in Washington state and 446 deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Clark County has reported 194 cases and 14 deaths; Cowlitz County has reported 21 cases and no deaths.

Emergency SNAP benefits

Oregon will provide an additional $60 million in extra SNAP benefits during the months of April and May, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. Households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will automatically receive the additional allotment in the same way they normally receive benefits.

6 more deaths in Oregon

Another six people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, health officials said Thursday afternoon. The deaths include a 74-year-old man in Linn County, a 97-year-old man in Linn County, an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County, a 41-year-old woman in Multnomah County, a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County and a 74-year-old man in Benton County—all of them had underlying medical conditions.

The state’s death toll is now 44 and the total number of cases has reached 1,321.

The Oregon Health Authority said a previously reported Wallowa County case was identified as a resident of Washington, reducing the Wallowa County case total by one. OHA reported 83 new cases since Wednesday in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Columbia (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (4), Klamath (1), Lane (2), Linn (3), Marion (17), Morrow (2), Multnomah (16), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (3), Washington (16), and Yamhill (4).

Long line of cars, people at Franklin High

Cars were lined up for several blocks at roads feeding into Franklin High School shortly before noon Thursday some to get their Chromebooks, some to get their free lunch. A line of people — some entire families together — looked to be in a waiting line more than an hour long.

At least 5 PPB vehicles were in the area to help direct the flow.

A long line of people and cars circled the roads around Franklin High School in Portland waiting for their lunch during the coronavirus pandemic, April 9, 2020 (KOIN)

Economists discuss local revenue impact

Oregon economists are looking at the data to see how the pandemic is impacting local funds and revenue.​

They’ve found COVID-19 is hitting low wage jobs the hardest, mostly because of the mandated closures of restaurants, bars, retail and hotels.​ But, local economists are now seeing Oregon manufacturers laying off employees — not because they’re mandated to, but because their supply chains are disrupted. ​

Economists say Oregon’s unemployment rate has reached 9%, which puts a serious strain on the unemployment insurance funds. ​

​”The state of Oregon’s unemployment program was the second-best funded in the country,” said economist Jeff Renfro. “Every single on of them is going to need help from the federal government.”

The federal CARES Act money is starting to come in and help stimulate the economy and mitigate impacts, but economists say the severity of a recession here depends on how long these closures last and how we fight the pandemic.​

Wheeler hosts Twitter Q&A

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he’ll answer your questions today on twitter.

Wheeler is hosting a Q & A this afternoon to give updates on Portland’s coronavirus response. The mayor says you can ask questions using the hashtag “#AskMayorWheeler.”

Oregon, Washington unemployment numbers continue to rise

Continuing the record-breaking pattern its seen over the last three weeks, the Oregon Employment Department received 100,700 initial claims for the week of March 29, alone.

Washington’s Employment Security Department saw 170,063 initial claims filed during that same week.

As Oregonians lose their jobs at an alarming rate due to COVID-19, the claims for benefits have skyrocketed and show no signs of slowing down. Over the last three weeks, the OED received 269,900 initial claims for unemployment benefits.

These numbers have shattered previous unemployment records. During the Great Recession, net job losses in Oregon totaled 147,800. The department has also processed more claims in this first quarter of 2020 than in the entirety of 2019.

Oregon State University postpones commencement ceremonies

In the midst of the unprecedented coronavirus crisis, Oregon State University has officially postponed its 2020 commencement ceremonies.

The university made the announcement on Thursday morning that it is postponing commencement ceremonies in Corvallis and at OSU-Cascades in Bend until a later date. They say the ceremonies could possibly take place in the fall.

This decision was reached after a survey went out to students, asking for their thoughts on how to handle the upcoming graduation. The university said there was overwhelming support for postponement.

Legacy Health ramps up COVID-19 testing

Legacy Health has expanded their COVID-19 testing capacity, now being able to run more than 650 tests per day. A virtual visit through Legacy Medical Group or Legacy-GoHealth Urgent Care will determine whether a patient needs to be tested, based on CDC guidelines.

Those patients can then be tested through Legacy Medical Group clinics, Legacy-GoHealth Urgent Care centers and Legacy Health medical centers.