Regional COVID-19 updates: 1 new death pushes OR death toll to 87

Essential workers are seen on April 24, 2020 in New York City. Essential workers continue to save live while risking heir own. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Updates for Oregon and SW Washington for April 25, 2020

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 25, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Oregon COVID-19 death toll reaches 87

Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management reported 1 new COVID-19-related death and 76 new cases Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 87.

The details of the deceased as well as where the latest 76 confirmed cases are located have not yet been reported.