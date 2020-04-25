Regional COVID-19 updates: 1 new death pushes OR death toll to 87

This story will be updated throughout the day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 25, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:
Oregon COVID-19 death toll reaches 87
Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management reported 1 new COVID-19-related death and 76 new cases Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 87.
The details of the deceased as well as where the latest 76 confirmed cases are located have not yet been reported.
