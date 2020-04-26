Regional COVID-19 updates: 4 new deaths, 58 new cases in Oregon

Updates for Oregon and SW Washington for April 26, 2020

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 26, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Oregon death toll creeps near 100

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management reported four new deaths Sunday related to the novel coronavirus. Additionally, 58 new cases were confirmed.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 now sits at 91.

Details concerning the location of the deceased have not yet been provided. The locations of the 58 new cases will also be provided in a later report.