Regional COVID-19 updates: Cash assistance to go out to 2,000 households

Updates for Oregon and SW Washington for April 27, 2020

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 27, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Emergency Household Stabilization Funds applications available Monday

Applications for the Emergency Household Stabilization Fund are available beginning Monday.

The applications for the Emergency Household Stabilization Fund will be available beginning at 10 a.m. The Portland Housing Bureau stated that $1 million has been reallocated to the COVID-19 Emergency Household Stabilization Fund for households that have seen income lost throughout the pandemic.

Limited cash assistance will be sent to at least 2,000 households to help cover various expenses such as groceries, rent, utilities, and medical expenses. Out of the fund, $200,000 will be available to the public, with $250 sent to each household through the application. Remaining funds will be distributed through internal resources, according to PHB.

Once the application goes live, people can apply online.

Updates from April 26, 2020

Oregon death toll creeps near 100

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management reported four new deaths Sunday related to the novel coronavirus. Additionally, 58 new cases were confirmed.

The new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (3), Coos (4), Deschutes (2), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1) Linn (3), Marion (4), Multnomah (29), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (7), Yamhill (1). In total, the state has reported 2,311 cases of COVID-19.

Of the four recently reported deaths, two were residents of Multnomah County: a 70-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman.

A 93-year-old woman in Marion County succumbed to the virus on Saturday, April 25. She was diagnosed just the week before on April 18.

A 51-year-old man in Wasco County also died from the virus on Friday, April 24. The OHA said he first tested positive on April 19 and later passed at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 now sits at 91.

Washington cases, deaths continue to rise

On Sunday, Washington state’s Department of Health reported that a total of 13,521 cases of the coronavirus had been diagnosed in the state.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 749 Washington residents.

Of those reported figures, Clark County accounts for 297 cases and 18 deaths from the coronavirus. So far, Cowlitz County has only seen 39 cases and has zero reported deaths.

Gov. Brown apologizes for unemployment delays

Late Sunday morning, Governor Kate Brown took to Twitter to acknowledge the frustrations of the thousands of Oregonians who are struggling with their unemployment claims.

“I hear your frustration. I’m sorry for the delays,” Brown’s tweet read, in part.

In the two-part thread, the governor mentioned that the state’s Employment Department is currently processing “an unprecedented 333,700 applications.” The department has also increased staffing from 106 to 520 employees, with plans to hire almost 300 more.