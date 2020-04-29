Regional COVID-19 updates: Oregon tops 100 deaths

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 29, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Oregon deaths pass 100

Two more people died in Oregon from COVID-19, bringing the overall death count to 101, state health officials said Wednesday. An additional 61 people tested positive, with that total now sitting at 2446.

Of those 2446, a total of 1680 were 40 years of age and older. A total of 52 of the 101 deaths were recorded in people 50 years of age and older.

The US death toll from the coronavirus now tops 60,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Clark County update

Clark County health officials on Wednesday said another 8 people tested positive for COVID-19, but no new deaths were reported. Overall, 21 have died in Clark County and 351 people tested positive.

Beaverton allocates over $1 million for COVID-19 relief

Beaverton has reallocated $1,020,000 in funds to offer support to residents and local businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the city announced on Wednesday.

The funds will be used to expand support for individual housing and small businesses, along with a new Residential Emergency Rent Program, a second phase of the Emergency Business Assistance Program and new Operating Capital for Business Relief and Recovery. The city said remaining funds will be used for translation services and unemployment technical assistance.

The Emergency Business Assistance Program will accept applications for its second phase starting on Monday, May 4 at 8 a.m. and will close on Wednesday, May 6 at 5 p.m. More information is available on their website.

“Identifying the critical needs of the community and addressing the issues that directly affect health and safety is our top priority,” said Beaverton City Council President Laura Mitchell. “This is a difficult time and we want our residents and businesses to know we care and that we are here to support them.”

Updates from April 28, 2020

Portland to close, modify streets to help with safe social distancing

The City of Portland will close or modify streets in an effort to make it safer and easier for people in the city to maintain social distancing once the stay-at-home order is lifted.

Transportation Commissioner Chloe Eudaly announced a new “Slow Streets Safe Street” initiative on Tuesday. The new strategy includes putting up temporary barricades to slow or stop through traffic on Portland streets. Signs will be installed to alert drivers to pedestrians and bicyclists.

It will also expand pedestrian space along busy streets that are narrow or missing sidewalks and install pop-up walking and bike lanes.

Click here to learn more about the new initiative.

Oregon State Parks to remain closed

State officials tweeted Tuesday all Oregon State Parks will remain closed after May 8. Overnight and other reservations are cancelled until at least after May 25.

Oregon not seeing drastic drop in gas prices enjoyed by rest of U.S.

Oregon is one of only 11 states that still have gas prices averages exceeding $2 (per gallon).

For the week, the national average for regular unleaded dropped four cents to $1.77 a gallon. The Oregon average fell six cents to $2.41. This is tied for the fifth-largest weekly drop in the nation.

Don’t flush paper towels

One local man said his family resorted to using paper towels during the toilet paper shortages at stores but flushing paper towels caused catastrophic damage to his family’s plumbing system—forcing them out of their home.

Benefits offered to Oregonians without unemployment insurance

The Oregon Employment Department launched the CARES Act Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program Tuesday, which aids those who cannot file a standard unemployment insurance claim.

The agency listed the following requirements for those who qualify:

Self-employed and not subject to unemployment insurance tax;

Perform work as an independent contractor;

Perform work not subject to unemployment insurance tax, such as agricultural workers;

Did not earn enough in wages or work enough hours to qualify for regular unemployment benefits;

Exhausted regular unemployment benefits, and are not eligible for another extension.

Examples of covered situations include:

Directly caring for a member of the household diagnosed with COVID-19;

Diagnosed with COVID-19, or are seeking a medical diagnosis for COVID-19;

Unable to reach the place of employment because of a quarantine imposed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency;

Status is of a primary caregiver for a child or person in the household who is unable to attend school or another facility closed due to COVID-19, and that attendance is required for their work;

Previously scheduled to start a new job and were unable to because the business closed as a direct result of COVID-19 public health emergency; or

Previously owned or worked for a business that closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For information on the application, visit The CARES Act page.