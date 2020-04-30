Regional COVID-19 updates: Lloyd Center, Salvation Army to provide food boxes

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 30, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lloyd Center partners with Salvation Army to provide food boxes

The Lloyd Center announced on Thursday it is partnering with The Salvation Army in order to provide food boxes for families in need through the Operation Share Hope Program.

The Salvation Army will offer food boxes at three different locations, including Lloyd Center’s Multnomah Street entrance location every Monday between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Both walk-up and drive-thru services will be available at the Multnomah Street location.

The program expects to serve over 1,500 food boxes per week, beginning on May 4.

7-year-old boy donates money to help struggling families

After saving more than $500 over the last three and a half years, 7-year-old Wesley donated his “Helping Jar” money to Habitat for Humanity Portland/Metro East. Wesley wanted to ensure that frontline workers in Portland have a safe place to call home.

Wesley earned this money through selling tea and doing chores. Every month, he puts 30% of his money towards his “Helping Jar.”

7-year-old Wesley donated his own money to help others who are struggling to find housing in Portland. (Courtesy: Wesley’s mom/Habitat for Humanity Portland)

Updates from April 29, 2020

Oregon deaths pass 100

Two more died in Oregon from COVID-19, bringing the overall death count to 101, state health officials said Wednesday.

Both people — a 75-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman — lived in Multnomah County and both had underlying medical conditions.

An additional 61 people tested positive, with that total now sitting at 2446. Those cases were reported in 10 counties, with a cumulative 37 cases in Marion and Multnomah counties.

Of those 2446, a total of 1680 were 40 years of age and older. A total of 52 of the 101 deaths were recorded in people 50 years of age and older.

The US death toll from the coronavirus now tops 60,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Clark County update

Clark County health officials on Wednesday said another 8 people tested positive for COVID-19, but no new deaths were reported. Overall, 21 have died in Clark County and 351 people tested positive.

Beaverton allocates over $1 million for COVID-19 relief

Beaverton has reallocated $1,020,000 in funds to offer support to residents and local businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the city announced on Wednesday.

The funds will be used to expand support for individual housing and small businesses, along with a new Residential Emergency Rent Program, a second phase of the Emergency Business Assistance Program and new Operating Capital for Business Relief and Recovery. The city said remaining funds will be used for translation services and unemployment technical assistance.

The Emergency Business Assistance Program will accept applications for its second phase starting on Monday, May 4 at 8 a.m. and will close on Wednesday, May 6 at 5 p.m. More information is available on their website.

“Identifying the critical needs of the community and addressing the issues that directly affect health and safety is our top priority,” said Beaverton City Council President Laura Mitchell. “This is a difficult time and we want our residents and businesses to know we care and that we are here to support them.”