Regional COVID-19 updates: Salt & Straw reopens for takeout

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from May 1, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Salt & Straw reopens for takeout

The beloved ice cream shop is reopening most of its locations for to-go orders on Friday — including each of their Portland spots.

“After several weeks of having closed shops, we are really looking forward to connecting with our customers and teams again,” said Founder and CEO Kim Malek. “We know things will look different with how we serve our communities, but are grateful to be back in any capacity sharing ice cream.”

On Friday, the shops will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Pre-order your ice cream online for contactless pick-up or delivery.

Updates from April 30, 2020

New confirmed cases in 11 Oregon counties

Two more men died from COVID-19 — a 69-year-old in Multnomah County, a 77-year-old in Marion County — bringing the overall state total to 103.

State health officials said another 64 cases were recorded in Benton, Clackamas, Coos, Deschutes, Klamath, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Umatilla and Washington counties. Of those 64, a total of 38 were in Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties.

No need to worry about food, packaging transmission

There is no evidence that human or animal food or food packaging is associated with the transmission of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Agriculture jointly said on Thursday.

“Food products do not need to be withdrawn or recalled from the market if someone on the farm or in the processing plant tests positive.”

This information comes on the heels of workers at food processing plants throughout the US have gotten sick with the coronavirus.

“A person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface that an infected person has touched, which is why it is so important to get in the habit of washing your hands often including before and after preparing meals, before eating and after you come home if you’ve been out,” Dr. Paul Cieslak said in the statement.

Lloyd Center partners with Salvation Army to provide food boxes

The Lloyd Center announced on Thursday it is partnering with The Salvation Army in order to provide food boxes for families in need through the Operation Share Hope Program.

The Salvation Army will offer food boxes at three different locations, including Lloyd Center’s Multnomah Street entrance location every Monday between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Both walk-up and drive-thru services will be available at the Multnomah Street location. Food boxes can be picked up Wednesdays at East Hills Church in Gresham and Fridays at the Clackamas Town Center.

The program expects to serve over 1,500 food boxes per week, beginning on May 4.

“We’re seeing a major increase in requests for food from people who don’t normally come to us for food because they’ve been impacted by the pandemic in various ways,” said Michael Stark with The Salvation Army. “I just want to encourage people: don’t be afraid. If you’ve been impacted by the pandemic, you can come to The Salvation Army and we’ll help you in any way we can during this time.”

Stark said The Salvation Army is always looking for new partners and volunteers.

7-year-old boy donates money to help struggling families

After saving more than $500 over the last three and a half years, 7-year-old Wesley donated his “Helping Jar” money to Habitat for Humanity Portland/Metro East. Wesley wanted to ensure that frontline workers in Portland have a safe place to call home.

Wesley earned this money through selling tea and doing chores. Every month, he puts 30% of his money towards his “Helping Jar.”