Regional COVID-19 updates: 5 new deaths, 57 new cases

Updates for Oregon and SW Washington for May 2, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from May 2, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Oregon reports 5 new deaths, 57 new cases

Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management confirmed five new COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 109.

The agency also reported 57 new cases of the coronavirus statewide.

Details on the deceased and the locations of the new cases will be provided in a report by the Oregon Health Authority later.

WA state parks announce limited opening for day use

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced Saturday more than 100 parks and properties will open Tuesday, May 5, for day use only.

State Parks will delay the opening of some areas beyond May 5, including all ocean beach parks and those along the Columbia River Gorge. No specific timeline has been outlined yet for opening these park areas.