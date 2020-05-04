Regional COVID-19 updates: Oregon Brewers Festival canceled

Updates for Oregon and SW Washington for May 4, 2020

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from May 4, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Oregon Brewers Festival Canceled

The Oregon Brewers Festival announced on Monday the 2020 event has been officially canceled for the first time in 33 years. The event will return on July 28-31, 2021.

“This decision was not made lightly. At the onset of the COVID-19 virus, we were hopeful that the situation might resolve itself by late July. But the health and safety of our guests, vendors, staff and volunteers is our top priority, and we have decided the risk of holding the festival is too great,” stated Founder Art Larrance in a press release. “The Oregon Brewers Festival is attended by thousands of visitors from all over the world. The last thing we would want to do is hold an event that could contribute to the spread of the virus and potentially introduce a second wave of infections.”

In the meantime, the organizers are urging those who can support your local craft breweries and cidermakers by placing orders for curbside pickup or delivery.

Peets Coffee to reopen 35 locations

Local favorite Peet’s Coffee is set to reopen 35 of their locations in Oregon, Washington, California and Illinois beginning on Monday.

Starting out opening with a phased approached, cafe spaces will remain closed. Customers can order and pick up at the front door of the coffee bar or place an order using Peet’s Mobile Order Ahead app.

Salvation Army launches food box distribution

Beginning Monday, those in Portland who hurting because of the coronavirus pandemic can get a little extra help from the Salvation Army.

Over the weekend, volunteers with the Salvation Army have been working to put more than 1,500 boxes together. There are various areas where you can pick them up every Monday, including at the Lloyd Center.

On Monday, you can pick up a food box from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lloyd Center by the Multnomah Street entrance, Wednesdays at East Hills Church in Gresham, and Fridays at the Clackamas Town Center.

Food donation center aims to meet growing demand in Beaverton

Starting Monday, the City of Beaverton is teaming up a local church to help those in need. Beaverton city officials say this is an opportunity for the community to come together and support the organizations that will serve so many.

The City of Beaverton Regional Food Donation Center located at Village Church on Southwest Murray Boulevard will serve as a central site for area food donations.

Operations begin Monday and will continue through at least May 31. You can drop donations off Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The items accepted include non-perishables in family sized packaging, such as dried beans, rice, cereal, canned fruit and vegetables, canned fish or chicken, juice in plastic bottles, peanut butter and vegetable oil.

Updates from May 3, 2020

No COVID-19 deaths reported

The Oregon Health Authority has confirmed 45 new cases of the coronavirus throughout the state and no reported deaths.

With zero new deaths tallied, Oregon’s death toll from COVID-19 remains at 109.

The 45 new cases–which brought the state total to 2,680 Sunday–were reported in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Coos (4), Hood River (2), Josephine (1), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Multnomah (5), Umatilla (3), Washington (7).

Washington COVID-19 numbers rise

Cases of the coronavirus in Washington reached 15,185 on Sunday, according to the state’s Department of Health.

In total, 834 lives have been claimed by the virus in the state.