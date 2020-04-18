Regional COVID-19 updates: 2 deaths, 59 new cases in Oregon

This story will be updated throughout the day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 18, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:
Oregon reports 2 new deaths
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths Saturday bringing the state’s death toll to 72.
In addition, 59 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Oregon.
Details on the deceased patients and the counties where the new cases are located will be provided later Saturday.
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.