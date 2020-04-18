Regional COVID-19 updates: 2 deaths, 59 new cases in Oregon

Updates for Friday, April 18, 2020 for Oregon and SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 18, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Oregon reports 2 new deaths

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths Saturday bringing the state’s death toll to 72.

In addition, 59 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Oregon.

Details on the deceased patients and the counties where the new cases are located will be provided later Saturday.

