Regional COVID-19 updates: 45 new cases in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from May 2, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:
No COVID-19 deaths reported
The Oregon Health Authority has confirmed 45 new cases of the coronavirus throughout the state and no reported deaths.
With zero new deaths tallied, Oregon’s death toll from COVID-19 remains at 109.
The 45 new cases–which brought the state total to 2,680 Sunday–were reported in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Coos (4), Hood River (2), Josephine (1), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Multnomah (5), Umatilla (3), Washington (7).
