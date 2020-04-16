Regional COVID-19 updates: Brown orders to preserve civic engagement

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 16, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Brown issues order to include public in government’s essential business decisions

Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order on Thursday that directs state and local governments to take the necessary actions to ensure the public can participate in decision-making to preserve essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order also directs that whenever possible, state and local government must hold public meetings and hearings by telephone or via other electronic channels. If it is necessary to hold in-person meetings, governments must use social distancing measures to ensure the public can still safely participate.

“Public participation in government decision-making is fundamental to our representative form of government,” said Brown. “While the COVID-19 crisis has changed the way we live, work, and operate, we still must ensure that every voice is heard by elected officials and other policymakers and that the critical functions of local government can continue unimpeded.”

OR unemployment payments quadruple as claims continue to rise

Over the week of April 5-11, the Oregon Employment Department quadrupled the number of payments made to those who have filed for unemployment benefits.

The total number of claims filed for the week of April decreased by 46,900 from the previous week. With 53,800 claims filed for the week, the total number of claims has risen to 296,800 for the last month. From March 29 to April 4, the Employment Department paid $23 million in benefits. For the week of April 5, that number quadrupled to $97 million.

Job openings for those out of work due to COVID-19 response

How to file for unemployment during a pandemic

5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread

Updates from April 15, 2020

New Oregon cases hit 10 counties

A total of 33 more confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in 10 Oregon counties, with 10 of those in Multnomah County. The other counties are Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marin, Umatilla and Washington.

Three more deaths were reported: An 82-year-old man in Marion County and two women in Multnomah County, one 84 and the other 92. All had underlying medical conditions.

To date, Oregon has registered a total of 1663 confirmed cases and 58 deaths.

Washington numbers

There were 10,783 cases of COVID-19 and 567 deaths in the state of Washington by Tuesday night, according to the Department of Health. Clark County has reported 258 cases and 15 deaths, while Cowlitz County has reported 26 cases and zero deaths.

Portland passes use of $100M bonds

The Portland City Council voted Wednesday for the ability to use $100 million in bonds to keep the city financed during the coronavirus pandemic; however, it doesn’t mean Portland has plans to use that money at this time.

Remembering lives lost in Washington

A Vancouver family is tying green ribbons to their fence in honor of every person who has died from COVID-19 in the state of Washington. They started with about 108 ribbons and had 546 ribbons on their fence on Wednesday.

Oregon Beverage Recycling Co-Op matching donations to Oregon Food Bank

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative announced on Wednesday that it will begin to match up to $25,000 customer donations to the Oregon Food Bank. OBRC says customers can drop their untagged Green Bags at any BottleDrop Redemption Center and have those proceeds donated to the food bank. OBRC will then match those proceeds.

There is no need to wait in line as customers can simply drop their bags in the drop doors at any BottleDrop Redemption Center.

“These are trying times for people in Oregon – and everywhere,” said Jules Bailey, chief stewardship officer and director of external relations for OBRC. “If we can help make it even just a little easier for people to support the Oregon Food Bank and help others in their community, we’re going to do it.”

Washington County launches business recovery program

Washington County announced a grant and loan program on Wednesday that aims to help small businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

The program will provide $300,000 in grants and nearly $875,000 in small and medium-sized loans to businesses that are eligible. Those eligible business have to meet these requirements:

Physically located in Washington County and serving county residents;

and serving county residents; Negatively affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic;

pandemic; If part of a chain, an individually owned franchise ;

; An employer of no more than 25 individuals on or before February 28, 2020;

on or before February 28, 2020; A business that has not received funds from similar programs established within the county (i.e. cities, Washington County Visitors Association, etc.); Businesses that have received federal, state or other aid that is available countywide would still qualify; and

established within the county (i.e. cities, Washington County Visitors Association, etc.); Businesses that have received federal, state or other aid that is available countywide would still qualify; and A business that has been in operation for at least one year

The county also said they will be prioritizing businesses that have historically faced a systemic lack of access to banking resources.

Applications will only be available from 8 a.m. on April 15 until 5 p.m. on April 16. Apply online here.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do