Regional COVID-19 updates: 4 new cases in Clark County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from March 25, 2020 in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Clark County

Clark County has four new confirmed cases, including a woman in her 20s. The woman reportedly had close contact with another confirmed case. Another new case is a woman in her 50s who also had close contact with a confirmed case. The other patients include a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 90s, neither had any known contact with a confirmed case. All patients are recovering in their homes.

These four new cases bring Clark County’s total up to 20. Four of those have resulted in death.

Lane County

Lane County Public Health confirmed the county’s fifth COVID-19 case on Wednesday. The patient is a woman in her 40s that lives in the Eugene/Springfield area. She is currently at home and in stable condition.

The total number of tests conducted in Lane County has now reached 222. One death has been confirmed.

Election funding in COVID-19 package

After the Senate passed a $2 trillion emergency package related to COVID-19 that included funding for elections, Senators Ron Wyden and Amy Klobuchar issued this statement:

“In times of crisis, the American people cannot be forced to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote. While this funding is a step in the right direction, we must enact election reforms across the country as well as secure more resources to guarantee safe and secure elections. We will continue to fight to pass the Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act of 2020 to ensure every eligible American can safely and lawfully cast their ballot.”

Washington State Parks

All state-managed parks, wildlife areas and water access areas in Washington will be temporarily closed for at least two weeks starting March 25 in response to Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. Entrance gates and facilities will be closed and on-site public services will be suspended. Some essential staff members will be present to preserve and protect resources. Camping on state-managed recreation lands will remain closed through April 30.

Philanthropist donates $2M to Providence

Nancy Lematta, who was a long-time board member of the Providence Portland Medical Foundation, donated $2 million to Providence to help fight COVID-19.

Portland philanthropist Nancy Lematta, March 24, 2020 (Providence Medical Center Foundation)

The 82-year-old philanthropist also issued a challenge to others in the community to match her donation. The money will be used to get hospital supplies, equipment and fund research in the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, part of Providence Cancer Institute.

“I am very fortunate, I have the ability to give money,” she said in a statement. “I’m happy to be able to do that and I hope it can make a difference.”

Those who want to donate can do so online: Providence Foundations/COVID-19

Vancouver closes parks

All active recreation areas in Vancouver city parks are closed and will stay closed through April 30.

Also, the Columbia River and Esther Short Park water features are turned off through April 30. All the structures are also closed at this time.

Vancouver coronavirus updates

Oregon’s new reality: What’s not open, what’s essential

The governor’s order prohibits these businesses from operating at this time:

Amusement parks, aquariums, arcades, art galleries (without appointment), barber shops and hair salons, bowling alleys, cosmetic stores, dance studios, esthetician practices, fraternal organizations facilities, furniture stores, gyms and fitness studios (including climbing gyms), hookah bars, indoor and outdoor malls (i.e., all portions of a retail complex containg stores and restaurants in a single area), indoor party places (including jumping gyms and laser tag), jewelry shop and boutiques (unless it’s exclusively pick-up or delivery), medical spas, facial spas, day spas and non-medical massage therapy, museums, nail and tanning salons, non-tribal card rooms, skating rinks, senior activity centers, ski resorts, social and private clubs, tattoo/piercing parlors, tennis clubs, theaters, yoga studios, youth clubs.

These are all in addition to her earlier executive order closing restaurants, bars, taverns, brewpubs, coffee shops, cafes and donut shops for any in-site consumption; however, pick-up and delivery are still allowed.

