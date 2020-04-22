Regional COVID-19 updates: McMenamins to reopen for takeout

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 22, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

McMenamins reopens for takeout

The local pub chain posted the good news on Facebook Tuesday night — they are reopening their doors for takeout!

The restaurant said they will offer food and beer to-go orders starting this Friday at 11 a.m. McMenamins also says they’re adding new meals for families of four.

Last month, McMenamins laid off 3,000 people after it closed all locations in Oregon and Washington.

Updates from April 21, 2020

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

Oregon tops 2000 confirmed cases

The latest COVID-19 numbers released Tuesday by Oregon health officials show the confirmed number of cases in the state stands at 2,002 with 78 total deaths.

This includes the latest numbers: 46 new cases and another 3 deaths. Those who have died include a 47-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, both in Washington County, and a 65-year-old Multnomah County man—all of whom had underlying medical conditions. The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (2), Coos (1), Klamath (2), Linn (1), Marion (10), Multnomah (22), Umatilla (2), Wasco (1), and Washington (7).

A total of 41,128 people have been tested.

Washington state

The total number of cases in the state of Washington reached 12,282 by Monday night and the statewide death toll was 682, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

On Tuesday, Clark County reported a total of 306 cases. Sixteen people have died in Clark County. In Cowlitz County, there are 33 cases and no deaths.

Kroc Center offers free childcare to essential workers

The Kroc Center is offering free childcare to essential workers.

Free mask for every American

“Portland-based DHVANI, which has already donated masks to Providence St. Vincent, is drawing on its experience in fabrics and apparel manufacturing, and import/distribution, to supply masks. DHVANI also unveiled a billboard in Times Square, New York, announcing the giveaway.”

Claim your mask here.

Gas prices in free fall

Prices at the pump just keep falling.

The national average is down to $1.81 per gallon. In Oregon, the gallon price is $2.47—in Washington, it’s about $2.51.

Many headlines refer to oil prices plummeting into “negative” territory for the first time in history, leaving many people wondering what that means for them at the gas pump.

OHA reworks testing protocol to include more patients

The Oregon Health Authority has revised its steps for COVID-19 testing in two major ways as a route to get more people tested.

The agency released the new set of guidelines Monday night that prioritize testing for underserved populations and frontline workers. Additionally, people without symptoms within congregate care or group living systems will be considered for testing if “supplies allow.”

Continue reading…

Wyden wants answers on Trump’s signature

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin recently said it was his idea to put President Trump’s name on the stimulus checks mailed to Americans for pandemic relief.

But Mnuchin said this 2 days after Treasury officials said they didn’t know how that decision was made.

On Tuesday, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden — who is the ranking member on the Senate Finance Committee — wants Mnuchin to provide info how this decision actually came to be made.

FILE – In this April 13, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump listens as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

“I am concerned by reports that Economic Impact Payments to Americans will be delayed by the unprecedented decision to print ‘President Donald J. Trump’ on the checks, as well as conflicting reporting on how this decision was made,” Wyden wrote in a letter to Mnuchin. “You stated during an interview that this decision ‘was [your] idea.’ This answer is surprising as my staff twice asked Treasury officials questions about signatures on the Economic Impact Payment checks and they did not answer them. If adding the signature was in fact your idea that information could have already been made available to Congress. To set the record straight, I request details about how you made this decision to benefit the president politically, which may delay delivery of critical funds to millions of Americans struggling to pay the rent and put food on the table.”

Read: Ron Wyden’s letter to Steve Mnuchin

USA Track and Field Olympic trials rescheduled

The Olympic USA Track and Field trials have been rescheduled for June 18-27, 2021, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The new dates were announced by the national governing body for track on Tuesday. The decision was made due to the coronavirus pandemic postponing the Tokyo Olympics to 2021.