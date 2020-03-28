Regional COVID-19 updates: 1 death, 65 new cases in Oregon

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from March 28, 2020 in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Oregon death toll rises to 13; 65 new COVID-19 cases reported

The death toll stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak in Oregon has reached 13, the Oregon Health Authority confirmed Saturday.

A 93-yerar-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on March 18, 2020 died on Friday at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had no known underlying medical conditions.

OHA also confirmed 65 new cases of the coronavirus in the state bringing the total to 479. The COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (5), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (2), Jackson (2), Josephine (1), Linn (4), Marion (11), Multnomah (14), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (18), Yamhill (2).

Updates from March 27, 2020

Oregon’s death toll rises to 12; 98 new COVID-19 cases reported

Oregon health officials announced on Friday that an 82-year-old Marion County woman has died from complications related to COVID-19, making her the 12th person to die from the novel coronavirus.

The woman, who was unnamed by officials, tested positive on March 20 and died March 25 at Salem Hospital. She had reported underlying medical conditions, according to Oregon Health Authority.

Meanwhile, 98 new cases across the state were also reported, making the statewide total 414 as of Friday morning.

Columbia and Morrow counties announced their first coronavirus cases Friday morning, while the number of positive cases in Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas rose by 26, 22, 18 and 10 cases, respectively. The counties of Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Linn, Polk, Umatilla, Wasco and Yamhill also announced at least one case.

OHSU med students graduate early

Some medical students at OHSU are graduating early and because of the pandemic, they will be able to work in the healthcare system several months early. One recent graduate, Dr. German Ferrer, said he will start his family medicine residency in Southern Oregon in just a few weeks.

Typically, he and other early graduates would not start residency until July, but for the first time this year, OHSU overcame regulatory hurdles to help meet coronavirus staffing demands.

As many as five OHSU graduates will start early.

Powell’s Books staying afloat

Thanks to a huge response from online shoppers, Powell’s Books is staying afloat. Earlier this month, owner Emily Powell said the business was in trouble because of the shutdown from the pandemic.

Since then, business has flooded in to Powells.com — enough business to keep more than 100 people working full time.

“We’re going to keep the doors to Powells.com open as long as we can and we will open the doors to all of our stores as soon as it is safe to do so,” she said in a statement.

Salem-Keizer students to get Chromebooks

The Salem-Keizer School Districts will provide free rental for chromebooks to all students on April 2-3. Students need to either bring their ID or know their number. Pickup at each traditional high school on those days. Details through Salem-Keizer tweet

