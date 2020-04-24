Regional COVID-19 updates: OHSU designs 3D-printed ventilator

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 24, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

OHSU designs ventilators with 3D printer

A team from Oregon Health and Science University has designed a way to make low-cost ventilators with 3D printers. Albert Chi, M.D., M.S.E., an OHSU trauma surgeon, is leading the team. He previously pioneered 3D-printed prosthetics for children.

“The goal is to provide it for free to whoever needs it,” said Chi.

The design does not require electricity, only oxygen. They can be made in as little as 3 hours, depending on the printer. The ventilators can be replicated anywhere in the world that has a medical-grade printer for less than $10 of material, according to OHSU.

Chi’s team filed for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday in order to get the green light to send the design across the country as soon as possible.

Oregon extends order for insurance deadlines

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services announced on Friday that it is further extending its emergency order on insurance deadlines due to the impact of the coronavirus.

According to the order, insurance companies must:

Institute a grace period for premium payments on all insurance policies issued in the state

Suspend all cancellations and nonrenewals for active insurance policies

Extend all deadlines for consumers to report claims and communicate about claims

Provide consumers the ability to make premium payments and report claims while maintaining safe social distancing standards

“Extending the emergency order ensures Oregonians can continue to get relief from these insurance policy terms and continue to focus on staying healthy and caring for their families,” said Andrew Stolfi, insurance commissioner.

New Seasons to require face coverings in all stores

New Seasons stores will soon require all customers to wear face coverings in all of their stores.

The announcement was made Friday that they would begin enforcing the policy on April 29. The store will be handing out free facial coverings during the first phase of the new policy, while supplies last.

“Our staff have already been wearing facial coverings, but we feel that the best way to protect our staff, customers, partners and community is to all wear a facial covering to help reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19, as recommended by the CDC,” the store said.

New COVID-19 drive-thru testing available in Beaverton

As Oregon works to catch up to other states in coronavirus testing, a drive-thru option is opening up on Friday.

The tests will be held at Southridge High School in Beaverton. Although it is drive-thru, you do still have to make an appointment.

You must first get screened via telemedicine. After talking through your symptoms with a health professional, they will decide if you meet the criteria. The health professional will then give you a time to drive up and get tested.

This will be going on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

10 workers test positive for virus at Albany’s National Frozen Foods plant

Ten employees at the National Frozen Foods plant in Albany have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by the Albany Democratic-Herald.

The Democratic-Herald also said that the first two cases were confirmed on April 16, meaning the virus spread to at least eight others within a week.

Washington attempts to spread out incoming unemployment claims

By next week, the total number of people filing for unemployment claims in Washington is expected to rise to 900,000 — a number the state says it can’t prepare for.

The Employment Security Department released just how many people have filed for unemployment in Washington state. As April 18, it was more than 600,000. But over the next week, they say that total will rise to 900,000. That’s three times higher than the record set in 2008/2009.

The state really wants those most desperate to file their weekly claim on Sunday or Monday. If you can wait at all, they ask you file later in the week. They say spreading out the load on the system will make it faster for everyone.

Updates from April 23, 2020

Oregon deaths, cases jump on Thursday

One day after reporting no deaths from the coronavirus, Oregon health officials announced Thursday 5 more people died, bringing the overall total to 83.

Additionally, another 68 cases were confirmed in the state, raising the total to 2127. Those 68 cases were spread through 13 counties, with Washington and Multnomah having the most (18 and 16, respectively.)

Four of the 5 people who died were in Multnomah County. The other lived in Clackamas County. The 4 men and one woman were between the ages of 70 and 94 and all had underlying medical conditions. Two of them died at their homes, 3 in medical facilities.

Washington death toll cracks 700

Washington state health officials reported a total of 12,753 cases and 711 deaths as of Wednesday night. The number of cases increased from 313 to 321 in Clark County from Wednesday to Thursday and another person has died there, bringing the county’s death toll to 17. The number of cases in Cowlitz County held steady at 34 cases in Cowlitz County.

Gov. Brown extends Oregon’s emergency child care order

Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order on Thursday to align the effective date of her emergency child care directives with other social distancing orders. Licensed child care centers are to remain closed unless they’re approved to provide Emergency Child Care by the Early Learning Division.

Emergency Child Care providers are required to prioritize child care for essential workers, limit the number of children to “stable” groups of 10 in a home or classroom and follow the state’s health and safety guidelines.

Neon rose updated, to shine each night

The iconic neon rose at the Rose Building in downtown Portland’s Waterfront Park is being updated and will illuminate the night sky beginning Friday night.

The original designer, Ramsay Signs, updated the rose “to offer a positive message to the community during uncertain times,” a release said. The structural support will be done Thursday with the new rose installed on Friday.

The rose can be seen from the Naito Parkway side and the river side and is meant to be a symbol of hope to the City of Roses.

An unpdated neon rose is installed at Waterfront Park in downtown Portland during the coronavirus pandemic as a symbol of hope, April 23, 2020 (KOIN)

Stay Home, Drink Beer festival

A fundraiser for the Oregon Brewers Guild — Stay Home, Drink Beer — is set for May 2. This virtual festival will feature brewers from across the state and encourages social distancing.

The digital entry for the virtual beer fest is $10 and includes access to 2 exclusive channels, a private Facebook group and a Zoom room. There is also an Oregon Beer Box raffle, with grand prize winners getting a mixed case of tasty Oregon brews.

Auto insurance companies to offer refunds

Many auto insurance companies will provide premium refunds and credits to Oregon drivers because of the financial crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The companies worked with the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation and is due in large part because there are fewer cars on the road. The ODFR gave the insurance carriers guidance to issue the refunds and get money back to the consumers as quickly as they can.

The ODFR also asked insurers to provide temporary private passenger auto coverage for delivery drivers.

