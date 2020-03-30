Regional COVID-19 updates: 12 OHSU staffers test positive

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from March 30, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

OHSU confirms 12 positive coronavirus cases among staff

The Oregon Health & Science University said Monday 12 of its staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, March 29, 846 tests were deemed negative while the results of 56 tests remain pending.

Three more deaths, 58 new cases in Oregon

Three more people died in Oregon from COVID-19 and another 58 cases were confirmed throughout 14 different counties. Marion County and Washington County each reported 14 new cases. Overall, there are 606 reported cases of the coronavirus in Oregon and 16 deaths.

The 3 deaths were all men. Two of them were 91 years old, the other was 80 and all had underlying medical conditions. They lived in Yamhill, Clackamas and Linn counties. Two died in medical centers, while the other died at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon.

Temporary changes to SNAP benefits

Due to federal changes made in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Oregonians will have increased access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits.

According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, the act temporarily suspends SNAP time limits for those who are required to seek work as a condition of receiving benefits. The changes begin April 1 and ends the month after the COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted.

“As business and schools close because of this public health crisis, Oregonians are losing work and wages. SNAP is there to help put food on the table,” said Annie Kirschner, Executive Director of Hunger-Free Oregon. “By waiving SNAP time limits, more Oregonians can now focus on staying healthy, instead of the threat of hunger.”

Beaverton shelter stays open, expands

The Severe Weather Shelter in Beaverton will stay open and expand its nightly services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beaverton city officials announced Monday the shelter, which has space for 25 people at the Beaverton Community Center, will stay open every night through May 31. Those who need the shelter must register through Community Action by calling 503.726.0850 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Priority will be given to those in the high-risk categories for COVID-19 — those older than 60 or with underlying medical conditions, with guidance from the Oregon Health Authority. Breakfast and dinner is served each day.

Updates from Sunday, March 29, 2020

No new deaths, Oregon state total reaches 548

The Oregon Health Authority said Sunday it has confirmed 69 new cases of COVID-19. No new deaths were reported, leaving the Oregon death toll at 13.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (3), Deschutes (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (11), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (1), Linn (4), Marion (15), Multnomah (10), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (14).

By Sunday evening, Lane County public health officials reported finding an additional case, bringing the county’s total number of positive cases to 12—the figure won’t be reflected in OHA’s total until Monday morning’s update.

Washington numbers rise

Numbers related to the COVID-19 outbreak in Washington state were last updated at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, March 28. At that time, the state’s total number of confirmed cases reached 4,896 and there were 195 reported deaths. These statistics put the percent of deaths at 4%.

Trump’s declaration

On Sunday, President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for the state of Oregon. The declaration orders federal assistance to aid state, tribal and local recovery efforts. The order is back-dated to Jan. 20 and brings to 18 the number of states with disaster declarations due to the novel coronavirus.

Gov. Kate Brown responded to the declaration, calling it a “important first step towards unlocking all available federal resources for Oregon’s state, tribal, and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” However, she also said in that statement that there are still a number of requests from the federal government that have gone unanswered and said that she would continue to “fight for access to every tool available to keep Oregonians safe from COVID-19.”

