Regional COVID-19 updates: TVFR firefighter tests positive

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 1, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

TVFR firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

A firefighter with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue has tested positive for COVID-19. TVFR says that when the firefighter began feeling symptoms while off-duty, they immediately began self-isolating. TVFR believes the risk of exposure to others is low as the firefighter had not experienced any symptoms while working.

The firefighter remains at home and is reportedly feeling better. They will be tested again and evaluated by the district’s medical provider prior to returning to work.

Mask kit drop-off hours expanded in Salem

Salem Health has added several hours to each of its collection days for its mask-making project — a donation system for health care providers.

New extended drop-off hours

Salem — Town Park security booth (former K-Mart parking lot off Mission St. SE and 25th St. SE)

Wednesday, April 1, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dallas — West Valley Hospital parking lot

Thursday, April 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Previous updates from March 31, 2020

Portland Fire & Rescue

Portland Fire & Rescue confirmed Tuesday night that one of its members tested positive for COVID-19. The person went home to be in quarantine, PF&R said, and no other employees were exposed.

Governor Brown tests negative

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s Press Secretary Charles Boyle said she has tested negative for COVID-19. She was tested because she had symptoms of a cold.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Governor’s personal physician arranged for a COVID-19 test yesterday afternoon. That test came back negative,” he said.

Boyle said Brown’s husband, Dan Little, began experiencing symptoms of a “seasonal illness” before she did.

“Her last public appearance was on Friday, March 20. The Governor has been at home since she first exhibited symptoms of a cold, and prior to that was only working in person with a limited number of staff.”

Last Friday, KOIN 6 News asked Brown’s office about the governor’s health and specifically whether she was sick after Brown did not hold a public appearance for nearly a week at that time. Her office did not answer our question.

84 new cases in Oregon

The Oregon Health Authority has confirmed two deaths and 84 new cases of the novel coronavirus across the state Tuesday. The new cases brings Oregon’s total to 690 with the death toll standing at 18.

One of the two deaths was a 90-year-old man in Yamhill County, who tested positive on March 25, 2020, and died on March 29, 2020 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

The other was an 88-year-old woman in Benton County, who tested positive on March 26, 2020, and died March 30, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. She also had underlying medical conditions.

The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (10), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (18), Multnomah (16), Polk (3), Umatilla (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (18), and Yamhill (2).

Wash. changes COVID-19 reporting process, causes delay

The Department of Health in Washington issued a statement Tuesday stating its tool for tracking results has been overwhelmed with COVID-19 tests. As a result, the backlog in results has delayed the report of new cases.