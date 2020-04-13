Regional COVID-19 updates: Oregon reports 1 new death, 57 more cases

Updates for Monday, April 13, 2020 for Oregon and SW Washington

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 13, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Oregon death toll rises to 53

Oregon health authorities announced one new COVID-19 death Monday morning, bringing the state’s total toll to 53.

Monday’s announced death was of a 66-year-old Washington County woman, who tested positive on March 30. She died on Sunday at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center; authorities report the unidentified woman had underlying medical conditions.

Meanwhile, 57 new cases of the novel coronavirus were also reported by 8 a.m., Oregon Health Authority announced, bringing the state’s total to 1,584.

The cases were reported in Clackamas, Columbia, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties.

Kate Brown thanks front line heroes

In a video posted on her YouTube page, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown thanked health care workers and said these medical professionals on the front lines are heroes.

“Under normal circumstances, the work you do is vitally important, and now under these extraordinary circumstances your work is more important than ever,” Brown said. “Thank you.”

She also thanked the people of Oregon for doing their part to stay home and practice social distancing.

State gives $8 million to Oregon Food Bank

As more people are relying on food assistance during the pandemic, the state of Oregon is stepping up to help the Oregon Food Bank.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday the state will provide $8 million to the Oregon Food Bank and will pay weekly over the next 8 weeks. Brown’s office announced they expect to get 75% of the money reimbursed from FEMA.

The Oregon Food Bank Network includes 21 regional food banks and more than 1,400 food assistance sites around the state. They’ve all seen an increase in food need since the pandemic began.

Oregon Symphony cancels rest of season

The Oregon Symphony canceled the rest of their current season through June 8, 2020, but plans to return in September for the 2020/2021 season.

They’re also holding a virtual fundraising gala at 7 p.m. on April 19. Their weekly Minute For Music series featuring videos by musicians from the symphony will be available on their website, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Updates from April 12, 2020

Oregon reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 80 new cases

The Oregon Health Authority confirmed Sunday one new death related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as 80 new cases across the state.

The death brings the Oregon’s coronavirus death toll to 52.

The victim, an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County, tested positive on March 25 and had underlying conditions.

New cases of COVID-19 were identified in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (4), Deschutes (1), Douglas (2), Jackson (2), Josephine (1), Lane (2), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (13), Multnomah (31), Umatilla (2), Wasco (1), and Washington (18).

Washington reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths

The state of Washington reported almost 200 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday. The total number of diagnosed cases in the state has reached 10,411. That figure is up by 187 cases from Saturday’s report.

The state’s Department of Health has reported that the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 17 people, bringing the death toll up to 508.