Regional COVID-19 updates: Trump’s signature draws Wyden’s ire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 21, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Wyden wants answers on Trump’s signature

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin recently said it was his idea to put President Trump’s name on the stimulus checks mailed to Americans for pandemic relief.

But Mnuchin said this 2 days after Treasury officials said they didn’t know how that decision was made.

On Tuesday, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden — who is the ranking member on the Senate Finance Committee — wants Mnuchin to provide info how this decision actually came to be made.

FILE – In this April 13, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump listens as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

“I am concerned by reports that Economic Impact Payments to Americans will be delayed by the unprecedented decision to print ‘President Donald J. Trump’ on the checks, as well as conflicting reporting on how this decision was made,” Wyden wrote in a letter to Mnuchin. “You stated during an interview that this decision ‘was [your] idea.’ This answer is surprising as my staff twice asked Treasury officials questions about signatures on the Economic Impact Payment checks and they did not answer them. If adding the signature was in fact your idea that information could have already been made available to Congress. To set the record straight, I request details about how you made this decision to benefit the president politically, which may delay delivery of critical funds to millions of Americans struggling to pay the rent and put food on the table.”

Read: Ron Wyden’s letter to Steve Mnuchin

USA Track and Field Olympic trials rescheduled

The Olympic USA Track and Field trials have been rescheduled for June 18-27, 2021, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The new dates were announced by the national governing body for track on Tuesday. The decision was made due to the coronavirus pandemic postponing the Tokyo Olympics to 2021.

Monday tally: 1 new death, 47 more cases in Oregon

Oregon state health officials reported Monday one new death and 47 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. That brings the overall totals to 75 deaths and 1956 cases.

Of those 1956 cases, a total of 1385 were in people older than 40.

But the latest reported death was a 45-year-old man in Marion County who had underlying medical conditions. He tested positive on April 14 and died April 18, authorities said.

Marion County had the most confirmed cases in this latest report, with 13. Clackamas had 10, Washington 9, Multnomah 6, Linn 2 and Benton, Douglas, Klamath, Lincoln, Polk, Umatilla and Yamhill each had one case.

Gov. Brown forming draft plan to reopen economy

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Under a draft plan, the Oregon governor’s office is circulating its own version of a three-phase plan to lift restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, including allowing childcare facilities to reopen in phase one and possibly restaurants.

The Trump administration plan says there first needs to be downward trajectories, during a 14-day period, of influenza-like illnesses, COVID-19-like cases, of documented cases or of positive tests as a percent of total tests, as well as “robust testing and contact tracing.”

Oregon, however, has some counties where there no or few COVID-19 cases. The draft says Oregon will likely use modified metrics, especially for rural counties who have small numbers.

