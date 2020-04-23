Regional COVID-19 updates: Auto insurers to provide refunds

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 23, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Auto insurance companies to offer refunds

Many auto insurance companies will provide premium refunds and credits to Oregon drivers because of the financial crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The companies worked with the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation and is due in large part because there are fewer cars on the road. The ODFR gave the insurance carriers guidance to issue the refunds and get money back to the consumers as quickly as they can.

The ODFR also asked insurers to provide temporary private passenger auto coverage for delivery drivers.

Complete list of auto insurance companies

providing refunds and credits

Updates from April 22, 2020

No new deaths in Oregon

The latest COVID-19 numbers released Wednesday by Oregon health officials show the confirmed number of cases in the state increased by 57 from the previous day to reach a total of 2,059. No new deaths were reported in the state. Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 78.

Wednesday’s new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Coos (1), Deschutes (2), Jefferson (1), Linn (1), Marion (7), Multnomah (24), Washington (10) and Yamhill (1).

Washington nears 700 deaths

Washington state health officials reported a total of 12,494 cases and 692 deaths as of Tuesday night. The number of cases increased by seven in Clark County from Tuesday to Wednesday. One more case was reported in Cowlitz County. There are no new deaths in either county.

Oregon Humane Society donates pet food

The Oregon Humane Society filled 3 trucks with dog food, cat food and litter and hit the road to deliver it to shelters, rescues and food pantries in Hood River, Pendleton and Eugene.

The twice-weekly deliveries will continue for the next month and will go to all 36 counties in Oregon.

About 27,000 pounds of pet food was supplied by GreaterGood, and overall, more than 50,000 pounds of food will be distributed in the next month.

The Oregon Humane Society will donate 50,000 pounds of pet food throughout the state during the next month. April 22, 2020 (OHS)

Emergency Household Stabilization Funds Available Beginning April 27

Emergency Household Stabilization Funds will be available beginning on April 27, the Portland Housing Bureau announced on Wednesday. The bureau stated that $1 million has been reallocated to the COVID-19 Emergency Household Stabilization Fund for households that have seen income lost throughout the pandemic.

Limited cash assistance will be sent to at least 2,000 households to help cover various expenses such as groceries, rent, utilities, and medical expenses. Out of the fund, $200,000 will be available to the public, with $250 sent to each household through an application that will open on April 27. Remaining funds will be distributed through internal resources, according to PHB.

Once the application goes live, people can apply online.

McMenamins reopens for takeout

The local pub chain posted the good news on Facebook Tuesday night — they are reopening their doors for takeout!

The restaurant said they will offer food and beer to-go orders starting this Friday at 11 a.m. McMenamins also says they’re adding new meals for families of four.

Last month, McMenamins laid off 3,000 people after it closed all locations in Oregon and Washington.

