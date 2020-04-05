Regional COVID-19 updates: TriMet implements service changes

Updates for Saturday, April 5, 2020 for Oregon and SW Washington

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 5, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

TriMet service changes go into effect

TriMet service schedule has been adjusted to reflect the drop in ridership and to promote safety across the tri-county area.

TriMet bus service changes

27 of TriMet’s 85 bus lines, or 32%, will maintain their current weekday service, or close to it.

58 of TriMet’s bus lines, or 68%, will see adjustments.

The adjustments were roughly built off TriMet’s current Saturday service schedules, with modifications for lines that currently don’t have Saturday service or that don’t have early or late enough service on Saturdays to accommodate typical work schedules.

No line will have more than an hour between buses.

Bus lines with weekend service will run on Sunday schedules all weekend long.

Buses on the two 24-hour lines – Line 20-Burnside/Stark and Line 57-TV Hwy/Forest Grove – will temporarily not run overnight.

Only one bus line – Line 272-PDX Night Bus – will be temporarily suspended. (This bus line runs in the overnight hours when MAX Red Line does not run. With airline travel down dramatically, we will stop running the bus line, but MAX service will continue.)

Weekly bus service hours will be reduced by about 21%.

Max Light Rail service changes

All MAX lines will continue to run their full routes.

MAX trains on all lines will run every 15 minutes throughout the majority of the weekday. That means TriMet will suspend the added train service that normally runs during the morning and afternoon commutes Monday through Friday.

MAX trains will run on Sunday schedules both Saturdays and Sundays.

Weekly MAX service hours will be reduced by about 9%.

WES Commuter Rail service changes

WES train service will continue to run during both the morning and afternoon weekday commutes.

WES trains will run every 45 minutes, instead of every 30 minutes.

WES trains will run as single vehicles and not two-car consist.

Weekly WES service hours will be reduced by about 37%.

LIFT paratransit service changes

LIFT paratransit service is an on-demand service. While TriMet is not making changes to the service, LIFT serves seniors and those with disabilities or health concerns that make it not possible to use our fixed route buses or trains. As many of those riders are in the high-risk group for COVID-19, ridership has dropped about 80% and those continuing to ride LIFT are doing so only for essential trips or to reach life-sustaining services.

Portland Streetcar service changes

Portland Streetcar has altered its weekday service to run on weekend schedules, with streetcars running every 20 minutes instead of more often.

The agency said overall ridership dropped nearly 50% from the beginning of February to mid-March.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do