Regional COVID-19 updates: Wash. Co. launches business recovery program

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 15, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Washington County launches business recovery program

Washington County announced a grant and loan program on Wednesday that aims to help small businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

The program will provide $300,000 in grants and nearly $875,000 in small and medium-sized loans to businesses that are eligible. Those eligible business have to meet these requirements:

Physically located in Washington County and serving county residents;

and serving county residents; Negatively affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic;

pandemic; If part of a chain, an individually owned franchise ;

; An employer of no more than 25 individuals on or before February 28, 2020;

on or before February 28, 2020; A business that has not received funds from similar programs established within the county (i.e. cities, Washington County Visitors Association, etc.); Businesses that have received federal, state or other aid that is available countywide would still qualify; and

established within the county (i.e. cities, Washington County Visitors Association, etc.); Businesses that have received federal, state or other aid that is available countywide would still qualify; and A business that has been in operation for at least one year

The county also said they will be prioritizing businesses that have historically faced a systemic lack of access to banking resources.

Applications will only be available from 8 a.m. on April 15 until 5 p.m. on April 16. Apply online here.

Oregon deaths now stand at 55

Fifty more patients tested positive for the coronavirus and 2 more people died in the Tuesday update from the Oregon Health Authority.

Of the 50 new confirmed cases, 22 are in Multnomah County, with the other 28 split between 11 other counties.

The two people that died lived in Multnomah and Benton counties and both had underlying medical conditions. A 71-year-old man died at Legacy Mount Hood on April 12, while an 88-year-old woman died April 13 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

Overall, 1633 patients in Oregon have tested positive, with 55 deaths.

Washington death toll climbs to 541

As of Monday night, 541 people had died from COVID-19 and there were 10,694 cases of coronavirus in the state of Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

There are 250 cases and 15 deaths in Clark County and 26 cases in Cowlitz County (and no deaths there).

Federal aid for Oregon airports

Oregon’s airports will receive $140.16 million in stimulus funds as part of the $10 billion of airport relief provided as part of the CARES Act, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. PDX expects to receive about $72 million of the state’s total, according to the Port of Portland.

The funds will help replace lost revenues and also go toward maintenance and operations costs at PDX. The Port of Portland said PDX has seen revenue declines of more than 50% in parking transactions, fees and rent payments.

TriMet gets masks, adds safety shields

Though TriMet has cut back on their schedules, they are still operating every day. They’ve gotten 10,000 disposable masks for their frontline staff, including operators, and they’ve been gifted some re-usable, washable cloth masks. They’ve also contracted with events planner Cindy Thompson, whose team is making another 2000 coverings for their essential workers.

They’re also quickly adding operator safety panels on the more popular bus lines, such as Line 72, to protect the driver from people coughing and sneezing.

Overall, TriMet ridership during the week of April 5 was down 68% from their February average.

TriMet operators deliver Meals on Wheels

Seven members from the TriMet on-street customer service team are now helping deliver food to Meals on Wheels clients, which helps both organizations. The need for food has surged in the area during the pandemic. And this connection keeps those 7 people working during this crisis.

MCSO employee tests positive

An employee at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19, the office announced on Tuesday.

MCSO said that once he learned of the positive test, Sheriff Mike Reese told all other staff and partners. However, the employee who tested positive has reportedly been absent from work for an extended period of time so they believe the risk of transmission to be low. Citing public health officials, MCSO says no further action is needed on their part.

“This continues to be a very difficult time, and I deeply appreciate everyone’s concern for our employee,” Sheriff Reese said. “We will continue to follow the guidance given by public health officials to protect our staff, adults in our custody and our community.”

Health care leaders launch ‘Be Prepared: Take Control’

A coalition of national and state health care leaders launched a public health awareness campaign Tuesday, urging people to talk with their families about their health care wishes and to designate a medical decision maker.

The coalition, led by the PREPARE for Your Care program, released a set of guidelines to help the many Americans who have never had to make life-or-death medical decisions unexpectedly.

Click the graphic for the full set of guidelines

Oregon airports receive over $140M for COVID-19 response

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it will award about $140.2 million to 55 airports in Oregon for COVID-19 aid.

Portland International Airport is set to receive $72 million of the total allotment.

FAA officials said the funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the drastic decline in travel. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

View a list of Oregon airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website.

Local active wear company donates 10,000 masks to Providence

DHVANI, a Portland-based active wear company, donated thousands of masks to Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The company donated 10,000 surgical-grade masks in order to help Providence’s transition to universal masking for caregivers. According to Providence, the medical center goes through about 1,500 masks each day.

Avi Brown, CEO and co-founder DHVANI, said this is a personal issue to the company.

“I have a good friend who is an emergency room doctor at this very hospital. My co-founder and chief operating officer, his mom is a registered nurse at Elmhurst Hospital in New York City, the epicenter of this pandemic,” said Brown. “So getting protective equipment to the folks on the front lines is of paramount importance to all of us.”

Portland Fire & Rescue’s Meds on Wheels Program

Portland Fire and Rescue held a press conference on Tuesday to launch their new “Meds on Wheels” program.

The program is aimed at helping the community’s most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic. The outreach program offers prescription pick-up and delivery for residents 65 and older.

The fire department is working in partnership with Multnomah County Aging, Disability and Veterans Services for the “Meds on Wheels” program, which will run from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on weekdays.

For more information, call their referral number: (971) 288-7687