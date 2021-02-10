Regional forecast complicates seniors’ vaccination plans

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clinics and vaccination sites that would normally be assisting senior citizens get their COVID-19 vaccine may be forced to limit operations due to the impending winter weather.

Shots are being administered at the Oregon Convention Center from 9 am. until 6 p.m. daily with appointments booked through the coming weekend. The Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield has roughly the same packed schedule.

But because most of the seniors getting their shots need rides from family, friends or ride services to make their appointments, health officials are scrambling to come up with a plan for the most effective way to still administer vaccinations while balancing safety in the hazardous traveling conditions.

The Washington State Department of Health told KOIN 6 all appointments are still on as of now, but if you cannot make the appointment, your reservation will be moved to a later date.

“We are working in conjunction with the Clark County Event Center and Fairgrounds to make sure the grounds will be as clear as possible with deicer,” the agency said in a release Wednesday. “The vaccination site is undercover for your comfort.”

In the Portland area, the plan remains fluid. KOIN 6 News called into 211 early Wednesday for the latest assessment of whether appointments would be cancelled and did not receive an answer until the afternoon. We were told an announcement would not come until Thursday.

